Violence and “dirty tricks” in Batley and Spen by-election campaign

The Batley and Spen by-election campaign has turned violent this weekend, with at least one Labour activist being egged and punched in the head by a group of voters, while a fake leaflet claiming to be supportive of Labour has been distributed.

LabourList was told that during campaigning today a group of voters started punching a Labour activist in the head, before running off and coming back with eggs. Ex-MP Tracy Brabin was present and called the police.

A Labour source described it as the worst incident so far in the by-election and as an attempt to stop Labour from campaigning in parts of the town of Batley. Local activists are concerned by the escalating abuse directed towards them.

Describing the violence on Sunday evening, Brabin said: “The group I was with included young people and the elderly. I witnessed them being egged, pushed and forced to the ground and kicked in the head.”

The ex-MP added: “We know why tensions are rising in our streets. Those who want to sow division are not welcome in our community. The actions of these people do not represent the Batley and Spen I know. We are kinder than this.”

“Today, Labour members were pelted with eggs and assaulted by groups of thugs. I saw it myself. People have come here to divide us and whip up hatred and division. I’m scared for what it means in the future, but it won’t stop me campaigning for Labour – I’ll be out on polling day,” tweeted Young Labour activist and Jawad Khan.

Brabin’s successful run in the inaugural West Yorkshire mayor election in May triggered the by-election, in which Kim Leadbeater – sister of Jo Cox, who was murdered in the seat in 2016 – is running as Labour’s candidate.

The events today come after Leadbeater was aggressively shouted at by men in the street on Friday. This was described as “disgraceful” by party leader Keir Starmer, who added: “George Galloway’s poisonous politics have no place in our country.”

Galloway, who is running in the seat as a Workers Party of Britain candidate, has denied any involvement and distanced himself from the intimidator, understood to be Birmingham activist Shakeel Afsar.

Galloway has said he is hoping to oust Starmer as party leader by peeling off votes from Labour in the Batley by-election and ensuring a defeat for the main opposition party, which is still reeling from the loss of Hartlepool.

A fake leaflet pretending to be supportive of Labour has also emerged today. It shows Starmer taking the knee in recognition of Black Lives Matter, alongside the words “Labour supports taking the knee”.

Above the message “Supporting Labour”, the leaflet states that the Labour leadership is “proud” of its “woke credentials” and that Labour believes “the biggest threat to our precious multicultural society is whiteness”.

Under “Fighting White Privilege” at the bottom of the leaflet, it reads “Credits to the TUC’s anti-racism task force” followed by the address of the trade union federation – in a way somewhat similar to an imprint.

According to UK electoral law, all printed election campaign material needs an imprint that includes the name and address of the printer, the promoter and who it is being promoted for, such as the candidate or party.

A TUC spokesperson said: “The TUC has nothing to do with this leaflet, and condemns these dirty tricks. Whoever is responsible for this divisive leaflet does not deserve the votes of working people and should be ashamed of themselves.”