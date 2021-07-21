Starmer back in self-isolation as one of his children tests positive for Covid

Keir Starmer is going back into self-isolation along with his family after one of his children tested positive for Covid-19 at lunchtime today.

A spokesperson for Keir Starmer said: “One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime. In line with the rules, Keir and his family will now be self-isolating.

“Keir was already doing daily tests and tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests.”

This will be the fourth time that the Labour leader has had to enter a period of coronavirus self-isolation during the pandemic, though he has never tested positive for the virus himself.

His first self-isolation took place in September last year after a member of his household showed possible symptoms. A negative test result was received two days later.

Starmer’s second isolation period was in early December after he came into contact with a member of staff from his private office who had tested positive for Covid-19.

In January of this year, Starmer again came into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19 and was notified to self-isolate. He had no symptoms and worked from home.