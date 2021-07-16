WATCH: Starmer in conversation with former Labour voters in Blackpool

Keir Starmer spoke on Thursday to former Labour voters in Blackpool about three of his party’s policy proposals – a jobs guarantee for under 25s, a recovery fund for children’s education and a ‘buy British’ plan – and his challenges as leader.

“I don’t recall ever seeing you before,” one voter said. “You’re not out there, are you? At the minute anyway.” He was urged to “get rid of the bickering people” in Labour by another. One man said Labour was “on a death spiral”.

One voter said she would be “taking a risk” by voting Labour again, but said: “In my heart of hearts I want to be Labour.” Starmer asked a woman who said she wanted to see change: “Don’t you feel angry that this government’s been in power for 11 years?”

This conversation with voters during a two-day trip to Blackpool was filmed by the BBC, and Starmer was interviewed afterwards, but Starmer plans to make similar visits to places across the country over the coming weeks that will not be broadcasted.