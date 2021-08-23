Labour outlines plan to replace Universal Credit to help tackle in-work poverty

Jonathan Reynolds has outlined his party’s proposal to replace Universal Credit with a welfare system, which will allow low-paid people to keep more of the money they earn, as part of its wider plan to tackle in-work poverty.

In a speech in Manchester this morning, the Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary told those present that the party was making a commitment to address “one of the most significant failures of Universal Credit”.

Reynolds announced that the next Labour government would reduce the taper rate – the rate at which the entitlement is withdrawn as a person earns more – when it replaces the benefit, allowing claimants to keep more money.

“Labour is committed to a fairer system which means those who need help from the social security system are not punished for wanting to earn more and contribute more,” the Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary said this morning.

He highlighted that, under the current system, for every £1 earned by a Universal Credit claimant, 63p is deducted automatically from their benefit payment by the taper rate – before accounting for national insurance or income tax.

“The real taper rate for many people is actually 75%. That means those on low incomes pay a marginal rate of tax far higher than any other group in the country – including the Prime Minister,” Reynolds said.

According to the party, a single parent working 30 hours a week loses £573 a month of their entitlement, equivalent to a marginal tax rate of 75%. Those earning over earning over £150,000 a year face a marginal tax rate of 47%.

But Reynolds added that “tackling low pay and in-work poverty cannot simply fall on the social security system alone” and said the plan to replace the benefit should be seen as “one seamless package” alongside Labour’s ‘new deal for working people’.

Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy Angela Rayner launched Labour’s new deal for working people campaign last month, pledging to “fundamentally change our economy” and “make Britain the best place to work”.

“Increasing the minimum wage immediately to at least £10 an hour, sick pay for everyone, protection against unfair dismissal, flexible working and the right to join a trade union, are all part of our plans for a new deal for working people. But they will also mean we have far fewer problems to rectify by way of the [Department for Work and Pensions] budget,” Reynolds said today.

He also reiterated his party’s opposition to the government decision to cut Universal Credit from October this year. The minister confirmed last month that the £20-per-week uplift to the benefit will not be extended beyond the autumn.

The government granted the benefit increase when faced with large numbers of people struggling in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It raised the standard rate for a single, over-25 claimant from £317.82 to £409.89 per month.

Although a limited uplift, not available to those still on legacy benefits, it was described by a group of over 50 charities as a “lifeline” for many during the Covid crisis. But ministers have claimed it was “always a temporary measure”.

The uplift had been due to be scrapped in April this year, but following pressure from the opposition and Conservative MPs, and the extension of furlough, Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended the increased payment until September.

Both Conservative and Labour MPs have urged the government to rethink the £5bn cut, while charities have warned that the decision will hit six million households across the country and push 200,000 more children below the poverty line.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey suggested at the time that the withdrawal is part of a push to get people into work, despite government figures showing that almost 40% of people on the benefit, which is claimed by over five million households, are in employment.

Writing for LabourList today, Reynolds argued that “the divide between Labour and the Conservatives is clear”, adding: “They want to take £1,000 off working families next month, Labour wants to help families earn and keep more money.”