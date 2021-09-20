Dan Jarvis to step down as Labour mayor of South Yorkshire in May 2022

Dan Jarvis, the Labour MP for Barnsley Central and current mayor of South Yorkshire, has announced that he will not be contesting the next mayoral election in May 2022 but will continue to serve as a parliamentarian.

The MP was selected as Labour’s Sheffield City Region mayoral candidate in March 2018 and was elected to the post for a four-year term two months later.

Announcing the decision today not to re-stand next year, Jarvis said: “It’s an extraordinary privilege to serve as the first South Yorkshire mayor.

“I’m very proud of all we have achieved, not least because I’m the only mayor who inherited a situation where the powers and the money weren’t already in place. Amidst the challenge, we’ve also faced Britain’s departure from the EU, terrible flooding and the biggest health crisis in living memory.

“Despite the relentless pressures, we’ve succeeded in establishing a properly functioning mayoral combined authority that’s been able to unlock hundreds of millions of pounds of investment, that will protect and create thousands of jobs; deliver huge investment in our public transport system; get us on track to be carbon net zero by 2040 at the latest; and much, much more besides.

“I ran for mayor because I thought delivering a devolution deal for our region was the most important thing I could achieve from opposition. When I first stepped forward to take on the role, I took the decision to remain as a Member of Parliament. Some people didn’t agree with that, but I said from the beginning that it wasn’t a long-term arrangement. And I meant it.

“I honestly don’t believe we would have made the progress we have, and we certainly wouldn’t have got the devolution deal over the line if I had not stayed in Westminster. The settlement we negotiated helped take us through the worst of the pandemic and is really starting to deliver for people in South Yorkshire.

“We now need someone to build on our achievements and drive us forward over the next four years. That person will not be me. I won’t be standing as mayor again next May but in the meantime, I will continue to give 110% to the role.

“There’s still an awful lot I want to get done and I’ll be working hard to get us in the best possible shape for the future. I’m letting people know my intentions now because I think it’s important that potential candidates are given sufficient notice to step forward. South Yorkshire deserves someone of the highest calibre as their next mayor, who can provide the leadership required.

“Whoever it is, they will have my support. Whilst I won’t be running as mayor, I will be remaining as the MP for Barnsley Central. Barnsley is my home, and I’m immensely proud to represent the town.

“I am incredibly grateful to all those who’ve helped me as mayor: my family, the leaders of our local authorities, my parliamentary staff and the mayoral team. And above all, the people of South Yorkshire, who elected me to do this important job. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

Keir Starmer commented: “Dan has achieved an enormous amount as South Yorkshire mayor and I thank him for all he’s done. He’s shown what can be done when Labour is in power, putting Labour values into action. I’m pleased that he’ll continue as an MP – representing and championing the people of Barnsley.”

Jarvis, a former opposition frontbencher and ex-paratrooper, has often been tipped as a future Labour leader. He published a book about his family and experiences as a soldier, Long Way Home: Love, Life, Death, and Everything in Between, this year.