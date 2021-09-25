Full list: 20 policy motions to be debated at Labour conference 2021

The priorities ballot results announced today, giving local party delegates the power to choose ten top policy motions and affiliated organisations the same number, will see Labour conference 2021 debate the following subjects:
- Social care
- Mental health and the workplace
- Green new deal
- High street and business recovery
- Mineworkers pension scheme
- Public services
- End fire and rehire and protect workers rights
- Community wealth building
- A new industrial strategy for a post-Covid recovery
- Public ownership
- Housing
- Electoral reform
- The NHS
- Violence against women and girls
- Immigration and asylum policy
- LGBT+ rights
- Israel and Palestine
- Black Lives Matter
- Right to food
- Afghanistan
