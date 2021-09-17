MP suffers fresh Labour ‘error’ with notice of investigation

Kate Osborne, the left-wing Labour MP for Jarrow first elected in 2019, has revealed that she was issued a notice of investigation by the party in ‘error’ this morning.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This should not have happened. We have rescinded the notice and apologised to Kate.”

It has been confirmed that Osborne is not under investigation and the notice was an administrative error. The party has paused issuing any further notices of investigation relating to backlog cases while it investigates how the error took place.

The news comes a week after the same error took place when Labour sent Jess Barnard, the left-wing chair of Young Labour, a notice of investigation that turned out to be an ‘error’.

Richard Burgon MP said: “Last week, left Young Labour Chair Jess Barnard. This week, left MP Kate Osborne. There is a disturbing pattern.

“How many more, less well known, left members is this happening to? This must stop.”