The World Transformed: let’s put joy, community and radical hope into politics

As Labour is preparing for its first in-person conference since Keir Starmer became leader, the mood is far from optimistic. During these nearly two years of a Tory supermajority, we’ve witnessed a catastrophic mishandling of the pandemic that resulted in thousands of avoidable deaths and plunged many more people into hardship. We’ve seen a wholesale assault on our democratic rights and freedoms; further threats to the NHS and relentless attacks on desperate people seeking asylum. Then there’s the ever-ticking time bomb of the climate crisis… Do I need to go on?

Meanwhile, instead of an energising vision for a post-pandemic society, Labour has so far offered countless rebrands and piecemeal policies that are mentioned once and forgotten. Despite Starmer’s appeals to unity and an end to navel-gazing, the leadership has spent much of the past year disenfranchising members and handing out suspensions left, right and centre (well, mainly left) while allowing transphobia in the Parliamentary Labour Party to go unchallenged.

“If you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention,” says the old slogan. But anger alone is not enough to build sustainable movements and inspire change. Since the launch of The World Transformed, it has been our mission to inject joy, community and a sense of radical hope into socialist politics. In these trying times, we need that perhaps more than ever before. That’s why we are excited to be returning to Brighton this year, with a four-day festival of politics and culture running alongside Labour conference.

Even in the bleak landscape of the past year, we have seen victories that are worth noticing and learning from. From successful anti-deportation campaigns to the growth of renters’ unions resisting evictions, trade unions standing up for health, safety and dignity at work to students demanding not to be reduced to cash cows, people coming together have shown that united, we are not powerless. Mass mobilisations, often led by newly politicised young people – from Palestine solidarity to #KillTheBill and the climate movement – have defied apathy and clampdowns to insist that another future, to coin a phrase, is possible indeed.

But while celebrating these sparks of hope, we need to be honest about the scale of the challenges that we, as socialists, are facing. It’s no use pretending that any of us have all the answers, or an oven-ready blueprint for social transformation. That’s why at The World Transformed we will not shy away from the big debates: about the future of the Union and its democracy, strategies for addressing the climate emergency, the prospects of socialism and social democracy globally and, of course, the direction of the Labour Party itself. We are bringing together a variety of voices, from household names to local activists, to discuss some of the burning questions that many of us have spent the past 18 months pondering in the isolation of our homes. This will be an opportunity to take them on collectively, in an atmosphere of dialogue and pluralism.

However, The World Transformed is never just about panels and rallies. It’s also parties, art, music, performances and workshops. There will be a comedy night, a game of football alongside discussions about its radical potential, a whole programme of key community organising skills, and our now-signature pub quiz. While adhering to Covid precautions, we will continue putting the social in socialism and the fun in a fundamental and irreversible shift in the balance of power and wealth in favour of working people.

Whether you’re a disheartened Momentum member, a Starmer supporter curious about big ideas, or completely new to left-wing politics, we would love to welcome you in Brighton. We are aiming to provide an antidote to the often alienating nature of internal party politics, and the isolation and despair of the past two years. We are hoping that you will leave the festival with new skills and networks, useful knowledge and fresh energy to keep up the fight.

The World Transformed festival is taking place in Brighton on September 25-28. Tickets are available online here.