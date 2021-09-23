Tom Warnett replaced by Gavin Sibthorpe as GMB rep on Labour’s NEC

Tom Warnett has had to step down from Labour’s ruling body, the national executive committee, and was replaced by political officer Gavin Sibthorpe as a GMB representative in a by-election today.

Warnett, a 36-year-old father of two who is well-liked and highly respected as a Labour NEC member, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will be undergoing treatment.

Commenting on his departure, vice-chair Alice Perry said: “Tom is one of the sharpest, funniest, kindest members of the NEC. The NEC won’t be the same without him. He will be missed loads and hopefully be back soon.”

Keir Starmer commented: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Tom on the NEC and send him my very best wishes. He is a great champion for working people and I look forward to having him back in place soon.”

Angela Rayner said: “So sorry to hear this. I’ve enjoyed working with and campaigning with Tom over many years – he is a stalwart of our movement and a great union man through and through who stands up for working people. All my thoughts are with Tom and his family. Get well soon Tom”.

Wes Streeting MP, who recently returned to work after recovering from kidney cancer, said: “This is terrible news. All my thoughts and prayers are with Tom and his family as he undergoes his cancer treatment. We’re all rooting for him.”

Many others from across the movement, including Labour MPs, GMB colleagues, NEC members and activists, have sent their well wishes to Warnett.

Sibthorpe, who is replacing Warnett on the NEC, is a GMB political officer who used to work for Jeremy Corbyn as head of events when he was Labour leader.

Below is the full and updated list of Labour’s NEC members.

Leader: Keir Starmer MP

Deputy Leader: Angela Rayner MP

Treasurer: Diana Holland

Shadow Frontbench: Jonathan Reynolds

Shadow Frontbench: Anneliese Dodds

Shadow Frontbench: Shabana Mahmood

Shadow Scottish Frontbench: Jackie Baillie

Welsh Labour Representative: Carwyn Jones

Young Labour: Lara McNeill

Disabled rep: Ellen Morrison

BAME rep: Carol Sewell

Div. I – Trade Unions: Mark Ferguson (UNISON)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Howard Beckett (Unite)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Andi Fox (TSSA)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Pauline McCarthy (Bakers)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Michael Wheeler (Usdaw)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Wendy Nichols (UNISON)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Andy Kerr (CWU)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Gavin Sibthorpe (GMB)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Jayne Taylor (Unite)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Kathy Abu-Bakir (GMB)

Div.I – Trade Unions: Ian Murray (FBU)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Mick Whelan (ASLEF)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Joanne Cairns (Usdaw)

Div. II – Socialist Societies: James Asser

Div. III – CLPs: Luke Akehurst

Div. III – CLPs: Laura Pidcock

Div. III – CLPs: Johanna Baxter

Div. III – CLPs: Gemma Bolton

Div. III – CLPs: Gurinder Singh Josan

Div. III – CLPs: Ann Black

Div. III – CLPs: Yasmine Dar

Div. III – CLPs: Nadia Jama

Div. III – CLPs: Mish Rahman

Div. IV – Labour Councillors: Nick Forbes

Div. IV – Labour Councillors: Alice Perry (NEC vice-chair)

Div. V – PLP: George Howarth MP

Div. V – PLP: Margaret Beckett MP (NEC chair)

Div. V – PLP: Angela Eagle MP