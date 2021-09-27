WATCH: Climate Catastrophe: The Case for a Socialist Green New Deal

Join us at 12.30pm today for our Labour Party conference fringe event, sponsored by the Fire Brigades Union. Why is the government so slow to respond to the climate crisis? How is it affecting firefighters on the frontline? What policies should Labour be championing in response? Chaired by Zarah Sultana MP, this panel is made up of John McDonnell, MP for Hayes and Harlington; Rebecca Long-Bailey, MP for Salford and Eccles; Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary; and Kate Hicks of Labour for a Green New Deal.

This page will refresh automatically to show the livestream below when the event starts at 12.30pm. You will also be able to watch it directly on YouTube by clicking here, or join us in person in the Ambassador room at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.