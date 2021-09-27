WATCH: Fight The Tory Crackdown On Our Rights

Join us at 5.30pm today for our Labour Party conference fringe event, sponsored by Unite the Union. Sarah Owen MP will chair this panel, where Labour peer Shami Chakrabarti, Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, interim director of Liberty Gracie Bradley and Chris Peace of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign will discuss the Tory ‘spycops’ bill, the policing bill and compulsory voter ID – and how to fight back.

This page will refresh automatically to show the livestream below when the event starts at 5.30pm. You will also be able to watch it directly on YouTube by clicking here, or in person in the Ambassador room at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.