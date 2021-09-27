WATCH: How Labour Can Harness Renewed Community Spirit to Transform Britain

Join us at 3pm today for our Labour Party conference fringe event, sponsored by The Cares Family and Power to Change. David Lammy, the Shadow Justice Secretary, Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon and chair of Renaissance, Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of Newham, Vidhya Alakeson of Power to Change and Alex Smith of The Cares Family will discuss how Labour can empower communities in the wake of the pandemic, policy ideas to strengthen social connection and create more inclusive local economies, and whether this is a moment for a progressive politics of community.

This page will refresh automatically to show the livestream below when the event starts at 3pm. You will also be able to watch it directly on YouTube by clicking here, or in person in the Ambassador room at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.