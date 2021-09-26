WATCH: Socialism Wins: Why Labour Needs To Go Bold

Join us at 12.30pm today for our first Labour Party conference fringe event, sponsored by Unite the Union. Chaired by Rachel Shabi, this panel will see Labour MPs John McDonnell, Kim Johnson and Barry Gardiner, polling company Survation’s Carl Shoben and Caerphilly Council leader Philippa Marsden explore how bold ideas are the way to electoral success for Labour.

This page will refresh automatically to show the livestream below when the event starts at 12.30pm. You will also be able to watch it directly on YouTube by clicking here, or join us in person in the Ambassador room at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.