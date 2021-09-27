We know Labour in power delivers real change: let’s unite and fight the Tories

In recent years, our party has benefited hugely from dedicated and passionate campaigning from thousands of younger members. Even so, it remains a point of deep personal frustration that a whole generation of our activists have never known a Labour government in power and the impact we can make.

Labour in power delivers real change. I know this because I’m living proof. I grew up in a council home similar to those built by the Labour government after World War II, I attended a great comprehensive school, and many of the opportunities I was given to help me get on were thanks to policies put in place by previous Labour governments.

Throughout my time in politics, I have been driven by a deep desire to see all Londoners offered the same opportunities I enjoyed. And, right now, in Wales and towns and cities across the country we’re seeing the real difference Labour can make in power – from radical policies to help tackle homelessness to bold steps to tackle the climate crisis.

In London, I’m incredibly proud of the transformation we’ve driven since I was first elected in 2016. We’ve started building more council homes than at any time since 1983 and we’ve cut toxic air pollution in central London by nearly half. We’ve ensured that 1,300 extra police officers are on the streets after years of cuts and we’re investing record amounts in skilling up Londoners – ensuring that every single unemployed or low paid Londoner now has the chance to retrain for free.

Together we’ve moved our city on from the mess the Tories left behind, but there is much still to be done. In London and across our nation, we must ensure our recovery from the pandemic leads to a fairer, more equal society for everyone. It must be a greener world which not only halts the climate crisis, but proactively reverses it, redirecting us toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.

I was the first mayor of London to declare a climate emergency and I’m determined to continue leading the way on tackling the climate crisis in our capital. Cold homes cause an average of over 900 premature deaths in our city each winter – a tragic and avoidable reality. That’s why we’re delivering a new retrofit revolution to insulate homes across London. This is an initiative that will support thousands of much-needed jobs at the same time as lifting people out of fuel poverty and protecting the poorest Londoners from surging energy prices.

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we achieve far more by working together. This is precisely why I am bringing local government, housing associations and building firms together to support this retrofit revolution, offering a positive and replicable model of public and private sector partnership.

But we cannot tackle the climate emergency alone. We now need businesses and the government to match the scale of our ambition because time is running out to avoid a true climate catastrophe.

History has shown that Labour governments are always a force for immense good. It’s not going to be easy, but, if we stand united as a party, I am confident we can return to winning ways. Voters have shown us time and time again that they are not interested in party infighting or leadership speculation, they just want us to get on with our jobs, making clear how we intend to improve their lives and the lives of their families. So let’s invest more time in building the fairer, greener, brighter future we so desperately need and focus our energy on taking the fight to the Tories.