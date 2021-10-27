Man arrested as police investigate threats received by Angela Rayner

Greater Manchester Police has announced that a 52-year-old man was arrested this morning, as reports that Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has received “threatening, malicious and abusive communications” are investigated.

“Police are currently investigating a number of reports after a woman in Ashton-under-Lyne had been receiving multiple threatening and abusive phone calls, emails and letters over recent weeks,” GMP has said.

The man was arrested this morning on suspicion of malicious communications and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries, they added. His arrest relates to abusive phone calls received on Friday 15 October, and enquires are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Angela Rayner said: “Angela and her staff have received a number of threatening, malicious and abusive communications in recent weeks.

“We are working with the police to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice and Angela would like to thank the police for their work during these investigations.

“Abuse and threats of this nature don’t just have an impact on Angela but also on her family, her children and her staff who are on the receiving end of these communications.

“Angela is currently on bereavement leave after losing a close loved one and she looks forward to being back at work as soon as possible.”

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dean of GMP’s Tameside district said: “Abusive, threatening or bullying behaviour towards anyone is completely unacceptable and we will always do what we can to ensure those responsible are identified and held accountable for their behaviour.

“Although we have arrested one man our investigation very much remains ongoing and we will continue to pursue all available lines of enquiry to identify all those responsible.”

Rayner did not replace Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has tested positive for Covid, at Prime Minister’s Questions today because she is still away from Westminster on bereavement leave.