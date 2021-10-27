Revealed: Labour shortlist of candidates for Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election

Labour members in Old Bexley and Sidcup, where there will soon be a by-election following the death of incumbent MP Conservative James Brokenshire, have been sent the shortlist of potential parliamentary candidates.

Those in the running to be Labour’s candidate for the seat are as follows:

Daniel Francis

Luke Murphy

Marcus Storm

Rachel Taggart-Ryan

Daniel Francis is a Bexley councillor and the shadow cabinet member for environment, transport and leisure. He is a former leader of Bexley’s Labour group.

Luke Murphy works on energy, climate, housing and infrastructure at IPPR, and used to work for the Labour Party. He is a former Lambeth councillor.

Marcus Storm is a Hampstead and Kilburn Labour member who delivered a speech on Afghanistan refugees as a delegate at party conference in September.

Rachel Taggart-Ryan was also a conference delegate this year, moving a motion and asking the hall to remember murdered school teacher Sabina Nessa. She is chair of Eltham Labour.

Local members will take part in an online hustings and vote on Thursday. Old Bexley and Sidcup has been held by the Conservatives since its creation and Brokenshire had a majority of 18,952.