Independence of Xmas parties probe thrown into doubt by fresh revelations

The independence of the investigation looking into Christmas parties alleged to have taken place during lockdown last year has been thrown into doubt today by reports that the civil servant leading the probe also held his own party.

Simon Case, the cabinet secretary tasked with heading the investigation announced by Boris Johnson last week, reportedly attended a party with officials on December 17th last year – the day before a ‘cheese and wine’ evening was held in Downing Street.

It is also claimed that a second event took place days before the December 18th Downing Street celebration that triggered the ‘partygate’ scandal. This involved staff drinking in Case’s office before going on to drinks elsewhere.

London was under Covid restrictions at the time that banned all household mixing indoors. A Cabinet Office spokesperson rejections allegations of an organised gathering, saying: “These allegations are categorically untrue.”

Responding to the story, Labour’s Angela Rayner said: “Boris Johnson as Prime Minister has set the tone for the civil service and the rest of government. With each new revelation, there is growing evidence of a culture of turning a blind eye to the rules.

“Labour made it clear when the investigation was launched that the person in charge should be uncompromised and able to make a fair and independent judgement. These fresh revelations put that into question.”

The cabinet secretary – who may have to be replaced as the lead investigator – has been investigating four alleged events:

a leaving party for an aide, which Johnson is said to have attended, on November 27th;

a Department for Education gathering on December 10th;

a partly virtual quiz hosted by the Prime Minister on December 15th;

a No 10 Christmas party planned in advance and attended by around 40 staff on December 18th.

Oliver Dowden, chair of the Conservative Party, spoke to the BBC this morning about the ongoing investigation by the cabinet secretary, saying: “I’m confident that that inquiry will vindicate the Prime Minister’s assertion that everything that happened was within the rules”.

Speaking after the historic defeat of the Tories in the North Shropshire by-election, Boris Johnson today said he took “personal responsibility” for the result, but also appeared to suggest that the problem was media coverage of recent scandals.

Asked by Sky News at the end of the interview whether he would resign if it were in the interest of his party or the country, Johnson replied: “That is exactly the kind of question that qualifies – that breaks the golden rule! What we’re focusing on is getting the job done.”