Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves set to headline Fabians new year conference

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are set to headline the Fabian Society’s 2022 new year conference – ‘Rising to the challenge: the left’s ambitions in Britain and Europe’ – taking place in London and online on Saturday.

The Labour leader will deliver a keynote speech in the morning, which is expected to build on his principles for the party of security, prosperity and respect with specific ambitions for domestic policy. It will be followed by a Q&A.

The Shadow Chancellor is scheduled to feature in an ‘in conversation’ event towards the end of the day. This will be followed by a discussion on “how the left wins” with Labour chair Anneliese Dodds and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

The first fully hybrid conference being hosted by the left-wing think tank and membership network will also give a platform to shadow cabinet members Wes Streeting, David Lammy, Jonathan Ashworth and Jonathan Reynolds.

Labour MPs Olivia Blake, Justin Madders, Karin Smyth, Kerry McCarthy, Liam Byrne, Darren Jones and Chi Onwurah, MSP Daniel Johnson and MSs Vaughan Gething and Jeremy Miles will contribute to various events during the day.

The speaker list features other leading figures from the labour movement such as the TUC’s Frances O’Grady, alongside experts and high-profile commentators such as Paula Surridge, Ayesha Hazarika, and Polly Toynbee.

Ahead of the event, the Fabians have identified 14 key challenges for the left across Europe, from building a strong economy and fighting the climate crisis to reducing inequalities and countering populism, nationalism and division.

The conference is set to look at “the shared challenges facing the UK and countries across Europe” and debate “the left’s ambitions”, as left parties seek to rebuild after the pandemic while preparing for “green transition and digital transformation”.

The Fabian New Year Conference will take place on Saturday 15th January 2022 at Friends House, 173-177 Euston Road, London, NW1 2BJ, from 10am to 5.30pm.