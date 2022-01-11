Home

WATCH: In conversation with… Jamie Driscoll, Labour’s North of Tyne mayor

Join us at 5pm on Wednesday, January 12th, for our latest ‘In conversation with…’ online event featuring LabourList editor Sienna Rodgers and the Labour’s North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll.

If readers have suggestions for questions about Driscoll’s role, please email them to us in advance. You will also be able to offer suggestions during the live broadcast.

This page will refresh automatically to show the livestream below when the event starts at 5pm. You will also be able to watch it directly on YouTube by clicking here.

Tags: Livestream / In conversation events / North of Tyne / Jamie Driscoll /

