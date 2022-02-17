How Labour should respond to the crisis in policing: ideas from a former officer

As a police officer in London, it didn’t matter which borough I was based in: there was always a familiar pattern. I could quickly find my way to an emergency call on a local council estate just by hearing the road name, but the wealthier parts I barely knew, even after years working in the area.

My experience was no different to that of any other officer – we see first-hand how crime and anti-social behaviour affects deprived communities most. That’s why a fair and effective police service must be a central pillar of Labour’s offer to the public.

Crime was the third most important issue for voters at the 2019 election. It’s also the first of three themes in Labour’s new “security, prosperity, respect” contract with the British people, signalling our commitment to a sustained focus on community safety and policing.

With public trust shattered by a series of scandals that led to the departure of Cressida Dick, there is now an opportunity to set a different course. Labour must articulate a new vision for a modern police service that goes beyond straightforward reversal of Tory cuts to officer numbers. At the heart of this are two key elements: culture and performance.

How do we root out the toxic machismo that pervades pockets of policing, if not entire teams? First, police forces must be much more precise in recruiting people with the right skills and values in the first place – many of those involved in recent scandals were not relics of another era, but fairly recent recruits. Of course, we need more officers on the streets, but the temptation to lower crucial standards of excellence must be avoided at all costs. I once raised this issue with a senior officer at Scotland Yard, who curiously responded that we should avoid becoming an “elitist” organisation. Well, perhaps, but I think they rather missed the point.

Second, promotion should be reserved for officers who have, and demonstrate, an ability to deal with unacceptable behaviour. Frontline supervisors are critical in setting the tone and culture of policing teams, yet in the Met the promotion standard falls and rises depending on the number of vacancies. This cannot be right for such a pivotal position; a high standard must be set and maintained.

When it comes to performance, the public can see through the Home Secretary’s vacuous posturing. Communities deserve delivery in the areas that matter, and they are not getting it under the Conservatives. Police are now solving just 7% of recorded crime, and rape investigations are taking an average of 465 days from being reported to someone being charged. Not to a final result at court, but just to a charge. What kind of justice is that?

There can be no excuses for under-resourcing teams that investigate rape and serious sexual offences. Too many lack relevant expertise or don’t have enough officers. Of course, good policing must be supported by swift justice, and yet crown court trials are already being scheduled well into 2023. The backlog of cases was eye-watering long before the pandemic struck. The Conservatives have allowed our justice system to rot for over a decade, and it is the most vulnerable who suffer.

Labour needs to put these issues under the microscope and outline how the police service can be reoriented to focus on tackling the most serious harm. We have already shown that this is possible in Durham. The local constabulary, under a progressive Labour police and crime commissioner in Ron Hogg (and now Joy Allen), and a forward-thinking chief constable, has been the standard bearer for good policing in the UK for years. It has been consistently praised for its diligent investigations, superb victim care and innovative schemes to tackle the causes of repeat offending. It shows the positive impact policing can have on communities when the service is in Labour hands. This is a model for a forward-thinking, effective police force, which our party could realise across the country.

I know that policing cannot solve entrenched socioeconomic problems – freeing myself to campaign on wider issues such as housing, education and jobs was the reason I called time on my career as an officer. But building an intelligent, compassionate police service ensures communities have the best possible support in their hour of need and remains vital to improving lives. Let’s speak up about our Labour vision for policing and show the public that a Labour government will be about security.