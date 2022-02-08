PM “desperately trying to save his own skin” with mini-reshuffle, says Labour

Labour has described Boris Johnson as “desperately trying to save his own skin” after the Prime Minister conducted a mini-reshuffle that saw Jacob Rees-Mogg moved to a new “Brexit opportunities” role.

Rees-Mogg has been House of Commons leader since July 2019. He has now been appointed to a newly created, cabinet-level post to become the minister for “Brexit opportunities and government efficiency”.

Following months of bad headlines and scandals in government, particularly since the poorly handled Owen Paterson vote in parliament, Johnson also swapped Mark Spencer for Chris Heaton-Harris as the new chief whip.

New chief whip Heaton-Harris, a Europe minister in the Foreign Office until today, had been part of the ‘shadow’ whipping operation helping Johnson to survive as Prime Minister in recent weeks amid escalating troubles.

Spencer as chief whip had been widely criticised for his part in the Paterson chaos. But, like Rees-Mogg, he will continue in a cabinet-level role, and become the new Lord President and House of Commons leader.

Some Conservative MPs have privately expressed concerns that Spencer has not been properly demoted despite being investigated over allegations of Islamophobia by Nus Ghani MP, which he denies.

The whips’ office under Spencer has also been reported to the police by William Wragg MP, who accused Tory whips of bullying, intimidation, blackmail and misuse of public money when dealing with backbenchers.

Labour has criticised the Prime Minister for focusing inwards today, while Keir Starmer’s party used its opposition day debates to highlight the rising cost of living and the impact of Covid on the mental health of children.

“Today, the Labour Party frontbench was in parliament proposing measures to tackle food poverty caused by an inflation crisis created in Downing Street and supporting the mental health of our children and young people,” Angela Rayner said.

“What was Boris Johnson doing? Reshuffling the deckchairs when he’s already hit an iceberg.” Labour’s deputy leader added: “Labour is committed to security, prosperity and respect for everyone. Boris Johnson is desperately trying to save his own skin.”

Stuart Andrew will reportedly be moved from deputy chief whip to minister for housing, taking over from Christopher Pincher, who was part of the ‘shadow’ whipping operation and is expected to become an official whip.

In recent days, several senior No 10 staff members have left: policy chief Munira Mirza, chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds, and director of communications Jack Doyle.

Steve Barclay, an MP who already has the senior roles of Cabinet Office minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has become chief of staff. The move prompted concerns over his triple-jobbing.

Doyle was replaced as director of communications by Guto Harri, who worked for Johnson in the same role when he was London mayor. Mirza was replaced by Andrew Griffith, a Tory MP and former investment banker.