The Tories are the real threat to national security – not refugees fleeing war

As the world watches Ukraine gallantly defend itself from Russian aggression, and millions of scared people flee, nations – particularly in Europe – have stepped up to help Ukrainians in their time of need.

Just a few weeks ago, the citizens of most of Ukraine were living normal lives: men and women went to work, children to nursery and school, family dinners in the evening, maybe followed by Netflix or a hobby. Now, millions find themselves travelling across Europe, desperate to find security for their families. The added tragedy of this situation is that most men have stayed behind to fight, meaning families have been ripped apart.

It is well-reported that the Conservative government has failed miserably to stand up and do its bit for those fleeing the violence. While other European countries have dropped visa requirements to take in millions, the UK has maintained its hostile, bureaucratic response – shutting the door on thousands in need, and making the process painful, lengthy and uncertain for those with family already in the UK.

The likes of Home Secretary Priti Patel have cited “security concerns” as a reason for not following Europe in its humane approach. As a former intelligence officer, I can confidently say that there is no real threat. It’s a perfect example of the Conservatives using fear and cynicism when unity and generosity are more appropriate.

The risk of Russian GRU (its military intelligence wing) operatives exploiting the situation to enter the UK is minimal. Russian intelligence already appears to have access to our House of Lords, and to private meetings with the Prime Minister. Its money flows freely in London, and – as we know from the tragedy in Salisbury – GRU operatives travel on false passports to conduct their operations when they wish to do so.

The risk of known criminals entering the UK can be mitigated by retrospective security checks, as other European countries are doing. It’s not complicated.

It is essential that we, as a nation, strike a balance between security and helping those who need us. Unfortunately, this government has failed to do so, leading to public discontent at the callous approach and to international embarrassment as the world looks on at our lack of humanity.

The Conservatives need to understand that security is multi-dimensional. Creating an impenetrable fortress against risks that do not exist, while treating those that are allowed here like second-class citizens, does not protect our national security. In fact, it does quite the opposite.

Security starts at home. When considering our national security and threats to it, this Conservative government would do well to take a leaf out of a counter-intelligence officer’s book – by applying onion layer security, starting at the core. In government, this translates to at least ensuring that Russian and other hostile state influence does not penetrate No 10.

Unfortunately, according to reports, our Prime Minister could be compromised. Boris Johnson apparently intervened when security services warned that awarding a peerage to Evgeny Lebedev, the son of a former KGB officer, posed a national security risk. This was reportedly followed by meetings with Lebedev at the time that Johnson was deciding whether to back Brexit and after the Brexit result.

Russian money seems to flow through the Conservative Party. Since Johnson became Prime Minister, the Conservatives have received £2m from donors with Russian links, and almost a quarter of the ministers who attend cabinet have accepted donations from just three well-connected ex-Russians. Does the real threat to national security come from this government, not those entering the UK to escape war?

Labour will continue to apply pressure for a fairer refugee response to this crisis, and we must continue to push the Conservatives to clean up their act. Creating non-existent threats to justify a hostile, callous immigration policy while ignoring potential compromise at the top of government is no way to run a country. We can’t trust the Tories with our security. At the next general election, the British public will have the choice of kicking the dodgy Conservatives out and electing a Labour government led by Keir Starmer with decency and integrity at its core.