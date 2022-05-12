Derby North is held by the Tories by a relatively slim majority, and the seat has changed hands a few time in recent years. It was wrested from the then Labour MP Chris Williamson in 2015 by Tory Amanda Solloway, who won by just 41 votes.

Williamson won the constituency back for Labour in 2017 with a majority of 2,015 votes. He was suspended from the party, and the whip was withdrawn, in 2019 and he stood as an Independent in the election later that year. Solloway regained the constituency, beating Labour candidate Tony Tinley by a margin of 2,540 votes.

The application process has begun in the marginal Tory seat. Labour members have until May 16th to put themselves forward. First out of the gate to launch their campaign to be the Labour candidate was Catherine Atkinson.

Launching with a video shared on social media on Tuesday morning, Atkinson promised to “bring people together to win back Derby and be a strong socialist voice”. She is a barrister and chair of the Society of Labour Lawyers. She has stood for Labour in the neighbouring Erewash in the last three elections.

LabourList understands that Adam Wisdish, vice-chair of the Constituency Labour Party in Derby North is also standing. He is a senior NHS manager, as well as a captain in the army reserve who served as part of the Covid response and in Estonia. He unsuccessfully stood to be a councillor in Chaddesden ward, which is in the constituency, in 2021.

Chair of Derby Young Labour Philip Hutchinson launched his campaign earlier on Wednesday, sharing a video and a website. Paul Bayliss, who was also unsuccessful in the 2022 locals, is also thought to be standing.

LabourList understands that Nadine Peatfield plans to stand at the Derby North candidacy. She is currently serving as the deputy leader of the Labour group on Derby City Council and was accepted onto both the party’s Future Candidates programme and the Jo Cox Women in Leadership programme.

LabourList understands that Denise Scott-McDonald is also considering standing. She is a Labour councillor on Greenwich council, having been reelected to represent Greenwich Peninsula ward at the 2022 local elections. She has served as cabinet member for regeneration and good growth and as the council’s deputy leader.

This list will be developed as the situation develops. Email or DM us with tips.