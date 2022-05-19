Exclusive: Labour to agree 21 seats allowed to select Labour MP candidates

LabourList can exclusively reveal 21 constituencies where the national executive committee (NEC) is set to agree that the local parties can start selecting their new parliamentary candidates ahead imminently ahead of the next general election.

The list of seats will be considered and voted upon at the NEC’s upcoming meeting later this month. It comes after LabourList revealed in March the first 14 Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) that the governing body said could begin the process.

21 seats allowed by Labour to select their candidates:

Bassetlaw

Birmingham Northfield

Bishop Auckland

Chingford and Woodford Green

Cities of London and Westminster

Dover

Erewash

Exeter

Hartlepool

Hastings and Rye

Hendon

Ipswich

Norwich North

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Peterborough

Plymouth Moor View

Shipley

South Swindon

Southampton Itchen

Stoke-on-Trent Central

Watford