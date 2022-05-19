Exclusive: Labour to agree 21 seats allowed to select Labour MP candidates

LabourList can exclusively reveal 21 constituencies where the national executive committee (NEC) is set to agree that the local parties can start selecting their new parliamentary candidates ahead imminently ahead of the next general election.
The list of seats will be considered and voted upon at the NEC’s upcoming meeting later this month. It comes after LabourList revealed in March the first 14 Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) that the governing body said could begin the process.
21 seats allowed by Labour to select their candidates:
Bassetlaw
Birmingham Northfield
Bishop Auckland
Chingford and Woodford Green
Cities of London and Westminster
Dover
Erewash
Exeter
Hartlepool
Hastings and Rye
Hendon
Ipswich
Norwich North
Penistone and Stocksbridge
Peterborough
Plymouth Moor View
Shipley
South Swindon
Southampton Itchen
Stoke-on-Trent Central
Watford
More from LabourList
Metro mayors provide “living examples of Labour in power”, Starmer says
Rolling list: 2022 CLP nominations of Labour NEC Welsh rep candidates
Even some Tories can see that ministers are choosing to let people struggle