Government trying to “undermine” Gray report is “new low”, Starmer says

Keir Starmer has accused the government of trying to “undermine” Sue Gray and her report into ‘partygate’ in what he described as a “new low” after it was revealed that No 10 instigated a private meeting between Gray and Boris Johnson.

The report into illegal social gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall during the pandemic is expected to be released early this week. It was revealed today that a private meeting between the Prime Minister and Gray, in which they discussed the report, was initially suggested by No 10.

The government had issued contradictory statements on who called for the meeting, with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke telling Sky News viewers this morning that he understood it was “instigated” by Gray.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman has since clarified that the civil servant’s team made a “technical request” for a meeting, but that the idea of holding the meeting was initially suggested by Downing Street.

The Labour leader said today: “I always had a concern that as we got to the publication of the Sue Gray report, there will be attempts by the government to undermine her and undermine the report. That’s what we’ve seen going on over the weekend in recent days, a new low for the government.”

Speaking to journalists on a visit to a Sainsbury’s supermarket in London, Starmer added: “The culture is set at the top, the can should be carried by the Prime Minister. He has responsibility. I doubt he will, because he doesn’t take responsibility for anything he’s done in his life.

“But the culture in Downing Street is set from the top, as it is with any organisation, and that culture has led to industrial-scale law-breaking.”

Starmer also argued that “part of the answer” to the cost-of-living crisis is “staring the Prime Minister in the face”, saying: “That’s Labour’s plan, for windfall tax on oil and gas companies and using that money directly to reduce bills by up to £600 for those who need it most.

“But what’s the government doing? It’s dithering, it’s delaying. Last week they voted against a windfall tax, now they’re saying they’re looking at a windfall tax. They need to get a grip on this situation, because every day they dither and delay, more people are struggling, really struggling, with their bills.”

The Prime Minister said today that “no option is off the table” on cost-of-living support but added that he is “not attracted intrinsically to new taxes”. He said the cost-of-living crisis is “going to go on” and that “there is more that we’re going to do” but that people “just have to wait a little bit longer”.