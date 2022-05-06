“No rules were broken,” Labour says as police announce ‘beergate’ investigation

A Labour spokesperson has insisted that “no rules we broken” as Durham police announced that they will be investigating allegations that Keir Starmer breached the coronavirus public health restrictions during the pandemic.

According to The Telegraph, reporting this afternoon, Durham Constabulary will be investigating an event in 2021 after footage emerged of Starmer drinking a beer with colleagues while campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.

A Labour spokesperson said: “We’re obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken.”

The Labour leader has frequently stressed that the incident in Durham was a work event and that he and his team were working late in the final days before last year’s local elections. He said they were in the office on the evening because they were doing an online ‘get out the vote’ event for members.

Asked about the incident earlier this week, the Labour leader argued that working late is part and parcel of campaign life. “This is what we do when we’re on the road, because we’re out all day,” Starmer said.

At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We have received a number of recent communications on this subject, which we are considering and will respond in due course.”