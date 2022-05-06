The local authorities gained and lost by Labour in the 2022 local elections

Below is a rolling list of the councils gained and lost by the Labour Party. Councils are continuing to declare, and this piece will be updated as more results are announced.

Barnet

Labour gained the north London council today, which had been held by the Tories for 20 years and is home to Margaret Thatcher’s old seat. Labour took 12 seats from the Conservatives, leaving the Tories with 22 councillors and Labour 41. Labour has never before had a majority on the council. The borough has a large Jewish population and Labour has said the party gaining the council is “showing the progress Keir Starmer has made to regain the trust of Jewish voters”.

Interestingly, Labour group leader Barry Rawlings indicated this morning that the key factor was disillusionment with the Conservatives rather than enthusiasm for his party: “A lot of Conservatives haven’t voted this time, I think they feel alienated from No 10 and that they are, I don’t know, they’ve been disappointed with Boris Johnson and so not voting and I think that’s made a difference as well.”

Cumberland

Labour won the inaugural vote of the first of two new councils in Cumbria, winning 66% of the vote in Cumberland. Labour secured 30 of the 46 seats available with the Conservatives getting seven, the Lib Dems four, the Greens two and three seats going to Independent candidates. Results for the second unitary authority, Westmorland and Furness, are due later on Friday. The new authorities that will replace Cumbria County Council and six district councils next year.

Kingston-Upon-Hull

Labour lost control of Kingston-Upon-Hull to the Lib Dems in the early hours of Friday morning. The Lib Dems gained two seats from Labour and one from the Conservatives to push them up to 29 councillors – ahead of Labour on 27.

The result is an interesting one. The authority has been held by Labour since 2011, but it’s electoral history prior to that was very mixed. The council was held by the Lib Dems between 2007 and 2011 and was in no overall control between 2002 and 2007. It has therefore been on a knife edge between Labour and the Lib Dems at various points in its recent history, making Labour’s loss of the council less drastic than it might at first appear.

Southampton

Southampton is now a Labour-run local authority after the party gained four seats on the council in the south of England, overturning the small majority that the Tories held there from the last set of local elections. This means Labour is back in charge after spending just one year out of power. The Conservatives lost four of its councillors while the Lib Dems gained one – the first the party has gained in Southampton for almost ten years. The seat also straddles two marginal parliamentary constituencies – a fact Labour has been keen to highlight.

Wandsworth

Labour gained Wandsworth overnight for the first time since 1978. The local authority has long been touted as a Tory flagship council – but the London borough has returned 32 Labour councillors. The Tories secured just 22 seats on Margaret Thatcher’s favourite council, with one seat going to an Independent. 32 seats, the Tories 22 and one seat won by an independent.

Commenting on the news this morning, Sadiq Khan said: “This council first went Tory in 1978 when Margaret Thatcher was leader of the opposition. Margaret Thatcher, John Major, William Hague, Ian Duncan Smith, Michael Howard, David Cameron, Theresa May – all those times, this was a Conservative council.” The London mayor added that a “combination” of Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer had “brought home this seat to Labour”.

Westminster

Labour gained control of the previously Conservative council overnight – the first time that the Labour Party has taken the authority since its creation in 1964. This morning’s result therefore marks the end of 58 years of Conservative loyalty in the borough and a humiliating loss for the Tories. The win for Labour is hugely symbolic – and also was a difficult feat to pull off; the distribution of support for the parties has historically made this a difficult borough for Labour to make significant inroads. Labour has 29 seats now, however.