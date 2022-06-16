Rolling list: 2022 nominations of Labour NEC local government rep candidates

Positions are up for grabs on the Labour Party’s national executive committee (NEC). Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have started to nominate their preferred candidates, and the set of internal elections is due to end in August this year.
The NEC brings together stakeholders from different sections of the party including local parties, trade unions, the shadow cabinet, backbench MPs, local government, Scotland and Wales, socialist societies and the leadership. It is the governing body of the party, setting the overall strategic direction and making important decisions.
This election will see members pick nine CLP and two local government representatives to the NEC, alongside one treasurer and one representative each for youth, BAME, disability and Welsh Labour. Members have put themselves forward for the various positions and the party has published their statements online.
All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the local government rep position, this requires the backing of five Labour groups with three or more members. The nomination period started on January 21st and will close at 12 noon on June 17th.
Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on July 25th, before voting closes on August 19th. Local government representatives will be elected by all eligible members of the Association of Labour Councillors.
Below is the list of nominations for NEC local government rep candidates.
Aneesa Akbar, 5 nominations
Cambridge
Kensington And Chelsea
Kingston Upon Hull
Salford
Worthing
Nesil Caliskan, 17 nominations
Barnet
Brent
Carlisle
Cornwall
East Devon
Exeter
Hammersmith And Fulham
Haringey
Herefordshire
Lewisham
Lichfield
Medway
Plymouth
Sheffield
Somerset
Telford And Wrekin
Torfaen
Tudor Evans, 16 nominations
Barnet
Brent
Carlisle
Cornwall
East Devon
Exeter
Hammersmith And Fulham
Herefordshire
Lewisham
Lichfield
Medway
Plymouth
Sheffield
Somerset
Telford And Wrekin
Torfaen
Matt White, 6 nominations
Cambridge
Haringey
Kensington And Chelsea
Kingston Upon Hull
Salford
Worthing
