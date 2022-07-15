The real-life and potentially irreversible impact of a ‘zombie government’ 

Thursday saw the Tory leadership contest narrowed down to five, with Suella Braverman the latest candidate to be dispensed with by Tory MPs. The attorney general received the backing of just 27 of her colleagues in yesterday’s ballot, short of the 30 required to progress. Rishi Sunak received the most votes of any candidate, as he did in the first round on Wednesday. But, interestingly, it was Penny Mordaunt in second place who saw the largest increase in support between the two ballots – her total rose by 16, while Sunak gained an additional 13 – strengthening her position as a surprise frontrunner. We will now be treated to three televised debates with the remaining candidates, kicking off tonight on Channel 4 (somewhat ironic given the war the current government has waged against that particular broadcaster). Further rounds of MP ballots will take place next week to whittle the field down to two before summer recess begins.

Tasked with the broadcast round this morning, Labour’s Lucy Powell had nothing good to say about the ongoing shenanigans within the Tory Party. The Shadow Culture Secretary said the leadership race was more like “rats in a sack” or a “travelling circus” than a serious offer for government. She repeated Labour criticism of its impact on the functioning of the government, saying ministers were “postponing, cancelling [and] not turning up to things”. One of the key bits of legislation that has been put on the back burner is the online safety bill, a focus of Powell’s team. It was announced this week that the bill was going to be shelved until the new Prime Minister is in place, with a government source saying timetabling pressures ahead of recess had required the legislation to be rescheduled.

Commenting yesterday on the decision to delay the bill, Powell described it as a “devastating blow” and emphasised the detrimental impact it would have on children’s safety and national security. She added: “Yet again, the Tories are putting their own interests above the national interests. They should bring the bill back urgently so that children can be safe online.” Another major piece of legislation overseen by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is also being pushed back until the Tory leadership contest is completed: the gambling white paper. Charity Gambling With Lives was blunt about the impact of the decision: “Tens of thousands more people will be harmed and some will die as a result of this inexcusable delay.”

This ‘zombie government’ as many commentators have taken to calling it will have a real-life and potentially irreversible impact on the country – whether it’s by delaying the introduction of protections for people at risk of gambling harm, derailing plans to make the internet a safer space for children (leadership contender Kemi Badenoch has already suggested she would look to water down the legislation ) or, in the more immediate term, distracting from the impact of the current heatwave on workplace safety and critical national infrastructure (Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner accused ministers of “ fiddling while Britain boils ” yesterday). It sounds somewhat flippant to say it, but Britain really does deserve better.