Full list: 12 policy motions to be debated at Labour conference 2022

The results of the priorities ballot – which gave local party delegates the power to choose six top policy motions and affiliated organisations the same number – have been announced.
Labour conference 2022 will debate the following 12 subjects:
- Health
- Social care
- Climate crisis
- Violence against women and girls
- Electoral reform
- Early years and childcare
- Public services and local government funding
- Equalities
- Workers’ pay
- Ukraine
- The growing challenges of our economy
- Investing in our infrastructure and the workforce
