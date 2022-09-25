Home

Full list: 12 policy motions to be debated at Labour conference 2022

Katie Neame

The results of the priorities ballot – which gave local party delegates the power to choose six top policy motions and affiliated organisations the same number – have been announced.

Labour conference 2022 will debate the following 12 subjects:

  1.  Health
  2.  Social care
  3.  Climate crisis
  4.  Violence against women and girls
  5.  Electoral reform
  6.  Early years and childcare
  7.  Public services and local government funding
  8.  Equalities
  9.  Workers’ pay
  10. Ukraine
  11. The growing challenges of our economy
  12. Investing in our infrastructure and the workforce
