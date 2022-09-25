WATCH: Rally 2022: Labour is on your side

What does it mean when Labour tells you it is on your side? Join us at 5:30 today at our 2022 Labour Party conference fringe rally to find out. We will hear from speakers from across the party and the movement, including: Angela Rayner, Mark Drakeford, Anas Sarwar, Steve Rotheram, Sadiq Khan, Louise Haigh MP, Ed Miliband MP, David Lammy MP, Jonathan Ashworth MP, Jonathan Reynolds MP, Alison McGovern MP, Dawn Butler MP, Wes Streeting MP, ASLEF general secretary and Labour Unions chair Mick Whelan and Jamie Driscoll.

Join us in person in Hall 2, Room 2 ACC Liverpool.