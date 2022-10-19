Braverman resigns as Home Secretary in further shake-up of Truss government

Suella Braverman has resigned as Home Secretary in another shake-up of Liz Truss’ government following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor last week.

Braverman revealed in her resignation letter this afternoon that she had sent an official document from her personal email to a parliamentary colleague, which she said constituted a “technical infringement of the rules”.

The letter continued: “The document was a draft written ministerial statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless, it is right for me to go.”

Braverman wrote: “As Home Secretary, I hold myself to the highest standards, and my resignation is the right thing to do. The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.”

She added: “I have concerns about the direction of this government. Not only have we broken key pledges that we promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments.”

Commenting following Braverman’s resignation, the Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “This Tory government is falling apart at the seams. To appoint and then sack both your Home Secretary and Chancellor within six weeks is utter chaos. This is no way to run a government.

“Suella Braverman has admitted breaching security procedures which raises serious questions. There are also reports of major disputes about policy and we have had weeks of disagreements.

“We need an urgent statement from the Prime Minister. Home affairs, security and public safety are too important for this kind of chaos.

“The problems go beyond one Home Secretary. If the Conservatives can’t even manage the basics, they need to get out of the way and hand over to people who can. The public doesn’t need changes at the top of the Tory party, it needs a Labour government.”

Responding to Braverman’s resignation letter, the Prime Minister said: “I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made. It is important that the ministerial code is upheld, and that cabinet confidentiality is respected.”

According to The Guardian, there is speculation that Truss plans to appoint former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as Braverman’s replacement.

Truss sacked Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday amid the ongoing economic turmoil that has followed the mini-Budget last month, with former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt appointed as his successor.

Braverman had been in position as Home Secretary for just 43 days. The former attorney general stood to be Tory leader in the leadership contest over the summer. She was eliminated in the second round of voting by Conservative MPs.

This is a breaking story that will continue to be updated.