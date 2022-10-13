Labour MP Christina Rees loses party whip over bullying allegations

Labour’s Christina Rees has lost the party whip and will now sit as an independent MP over allegations that she bullied members of her constituency staff.

The Guardian reported today that there will be an internal Labour party investigation into the allegations. The MP for Neath is expected to have her party membership suspended until the case is concluded.

Rees said in a statement: “There has been a complaint made against me to the Labour party, which is under investigation, and I am therefore under an administrative suspension until the process is concluded. I’m not aware of the details of the complaint, but I am fully cooperating with the investigation.”

Local party members claimed to The Guardian that several of Rees’ staff had submitted detailed statements to the central party about allegations of bullying. One source claimed that the alleged behaviour had been going on for years.

Rees – who served as Shadow Welsh Secretary during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership – was first elected to represent Neath in 2015, succeeding Peter Hain, who know sits in the House of Lords.