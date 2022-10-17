Labour must build bridges to reap the benefits of our diverse society

Keir Starmer was affectionately introduced as a “sweet rice pudding” at a historic meeting with members of the British Hindu community this week. That he was jokingly compared with kheer, a favourite Indian dessert, belies the extraordinary yet bittersweet nature of the event. Keir himself recognised that his presence as the first Labour leader at Europe’s largest Hindu temple, just outside Watford, was remarkable “in the wrong way”. He was resetting his party’s relationship with British Indians, and the Hindu community in particular.

It is dangerous and absurd for our faith communities to be divided according to party political lines. As co-host this week, I reminded the Labour leader that faith relations are not a zero-sum game – by engaging with Hindus, he was not automatically disenfranchising Muslim, Jewish, Christian or any other faith or belief group. In fact, the Imams, Rabbis and Vicars I interact with daily agree that Hindu rights and freedoms are inseparable from their own.

Previous leaders’ failure to engage with this community is a surprising own goal when one considers the history of the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in which this reconciliation took place. Gifted to the Hare Krishna movement by Beatles legend and devotee George Harrison, the Manor was the focus of racist outcry by its surrounding rural neighbours in the 1990s; a ‘no-Indians-in-my-back-yard’ mindset, which enjoyed the support of the Conservative government as it backed the closure of the site. It was the Labour government of 1997 that reprieved the Manor. The existential threat to their way of life politicised an entire generation of Hindu youngsters, myself included, drawing them towards the Labour party.

Like the vast majority of voters, Hindus are also experiencing the devastation wrought by the cost-of-living crisis and are in need of a Labour government to stand up for them. The Hindu centre and the Hindu left have always been a natural Labour allies. While loyal to their heritage and faith, its members are fiercely progressive on a range of policy matters including anti-racism, environmental stewardship, redistribution of wealth/power, greater investment in public services, sexual equality, protection of the NHS and more.

In recent years, however, Hindu voters have felt excluded from decision making within the party. Indeed the Conservative Party has had more Hindu members of its cabinet than the entire cohort of practicing Hindu Labour MPs. Yet, the presence of members of Labour’s top team along with two thirds of their Hindu MPs, Seema Malhotra and Navendu Mishra, showed a heartfelt desire to reconnect.

Keir told a warm crowd that non-racism was not enough; he would be “actively” anti-racist and will foster positive relationships with all communities. Hindus are having a particularly tough time. Research by the Oxford based 1928 Institute revealed that 80% of British Indians have faced prejudice because of their Indian identity, with Hinduphobia the most prevalent. The left has failed to properly call out this form of racism, leaving the defence against Hinduphobia primarily to the political right. Keir’s recent, emphatic public statements decrying Hinduphobia, along with Islamophobia, antisemitism and all other forms of hatred have been duly noted, therefore, and will go a long way in reversing the scales.

As someone who works in the community cohesion space, I wrestle daily with the uncomfortable truth that diversity has the potential to drive communities apart. But, as a believer in inter-faith activism, I can attest that many of our main faith leaders have truly mastered the art of ‘disagreeing well’ and are a powerful force for community cohesion. A Labour government must, too, build bridges across divides to reap the benefits of our diverse society. And it can best do that if it has ever deepening, wise and even handed relationships with all of Britain’s wonderful communities.

Keir clearly appreciated the humour and friendship offered by his Hindu hosts whilst acknowledging the challenging honesty shown towards him. This is a leader who values genuine dialogue and who is facing up to his party’s track record in order to ensure that no constituency, faith or non-faith, is left behind. Although there was no kheer on offer for Keir, as a vegetarian with a penchant for dhal he was catered for in abundant style by the Bhaktivedanta Manor chefs. They are looking forward to entertaining him when he returns to their temple as Prime Minister.