1 in 4 children of care workers growing up in poverty, TUC analysis finds

The TUC has warned of “rampant” hardship being inflicted on key-worker households after analysis by the trade union federation found that one in four children of care workers are growing up in poverty.

The research, carried out by Landman Economics and published today, reported that 220,000 children with at least one parent as a care workers are living in poverty and that this figure is set to rise to 300,000 by the end of this parliament.

Frances O’Grady highlighted that key workers “risked their lives to get us through the pandemic”. The TUC general secretary argued that “the very least they deserve is to be able to provide for their families” but said “many have been trapped in poverty and abandoned by this government”.

“The Conservatives’ decision to hold down wages – as living costs soar – is causing rampant hardship. We can’t go on like this. We can’t be a country where bankers are allowed to help themselves to bigger bonuses, while nurses and care staff are forced to use food banks. There must be a general election now,” she added.

The analysis also found that 9.4% of children with a nurse as a parent are living in poverty. This figure rose to 10.8% for children of teaching staff, 11.8% for children of local government workers and 25% among children of transport workers.

Overall, the TUC estimated that one in five children in key worker households are living in poverty. The trade union federation warned that this number is likely to increase as a result of the real-terms pay cuts announced for public sector staff.

The organisation urged the government to take further action, warning that support already announced by the Treasury with rising energy bills will be offset by cuts to real-terms pay and other increases in the cost of living.

The release of the research comes ahead of a rally scheduled to take place in Westminster at 6pm on Wednesday. O’Grady will be joined by Unite general secretary Sharon Graham and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch as the trade unionists demand action on the cost-of-living crisis and call for a general election.

Also commenting on the analysis, UNISON’s Jon Richards said “those providing care, looking after our health, keeping us safe and providing education shouldn’t need to worry about simply making ends meet for their families”.

The assistant general secretary added: “Holding down public sector pay for years to come could make the cost-of-living crisis deepen. But it will also drive people into better paid private sector jobs leaving struggling public services on the brink.”