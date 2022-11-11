Census data on veterans could help us better identify and target support

The initial 2021 census data on UK armed forces veterans was released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this week, identifying how many veterans there are in England and Wales (1.85 million) and where they live. The question wasn’t included in the Northern Ireland census, and we will have to wait a year to get any data for Scotland thanks to the SNP’s incompetence and the Conservatives’ willingness to let them get away with it.

Members of our armed forces can be called upon to give more than they receive, including making the ultimate sacrifice. In return, they can expect the nation, its elected leaders and citizens to provide them and their families with the necessary support during and after their service. This mutual obligation is described in the Armed Forces Covenant.

For the government and society to give meaning to their and our part in that covenant, we need to understand what is expected – both morally and in terms of practical action. Using the census to identify who and where our veterans are supports this objective. Better information allows Labour to design and introduce relevant policies and target resources where they are needed, so we should welcome the fact that the 2021 census asked for the first time whether the respondent had ever served in our armed forces.

This week’s report from the ONS tells us how many veterans live in each local authority area across England and Wales and provides a starting point to begin to better understand where veterans and their families live and to better identify, resource and target support. Most Labour-run councils already have a good understanding of the issue. Some have a dedicated armed forces outreach officer and the census data will enable them to better support their council’s armed forces champion and the communities they serve.

Future analysis of, among other things, the mix of working-age and retired veterans can be used to inform what kinds of public services veterans and their families need. Previous analysis suggested that around three quarters of veterans are of working age. This may challenge some societal assumptions about who veterans are, and also suggests that education, jobs and childcare are every bit as important to veterans as they are to their neighbours.

The census report tells us that the local authority areas with the highest proportions of veterans tend to be those areas where there are existing military establishments. This may suggest that service personnel remain in the same area once they leave regular service. The report also showed fairly significant numbers of veterans in other parts of the UK that may not have a significant military presence.

12.5% of the population of Gosport – historically part of HM Naval Base Portsmouth – are veterans (8,422 respondents): the highest percentage for any local authority area in England or Wales. But there are 20,401, 17,771, and 12,580 veterans in Leeds, Birmingham and Liverpool respectively. It may be that in these areas, where there is less of a regular forces presence and veterans are less visible, different public perceptions and levels of understanding exist.

Information for the whole of Britain will take another year to generate, but in the meantime there is plenty for local authorities, the UK and Welsh governments, armed forces charities and Labour to be looking at. Labour Friends of the Forces provides the link between armed forces and veteran communities and the Labour Party. Labour Armed Forces Champions, Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) and party members looking for support to deepen their existing ties with their forces communities are welcome to get in touch at [email protected].