“There is no time for delay,” Labour says as world leaders head to COP27

“There is no time for delay when it comes to the climate crisis,” Ed Miliband has said. And he’s not wrong – the world is already deep into this emergency. According to the UN’s World Meteorological Organization, the past eight years were the eight hottest ever recorded and the agreed target of limiting global heating to 1.5C degrees is now “barely within reach”. Labour’s answer is its green prosperity plan, promising to create a publicly owned energy company and invest in “the technologies and the jobs of the future” with a national wealth fund.

Labour has this morning set out further plans to boost green jobs across the country, promising to support the development of ‘net-zero industrial clusters’, which the party has said will protect existing jobs in heavy industries while also creating new ones. “This is a plan that will drive jobs, support industries, tackle the cost of living, and protect our home for future generations by tackling the climate crisis. Only Labour has a world-leading plan for 100% clean power by 2030 – to cut bills, deliver energy security, create jobs and industries here in Britain, and lead the world in tackling the climate crisis,” Miliband said today.

Rishi Sunak will be addressing COP27, the climate summit he initially intended to avoid, at 4pm today. The Prime Minister will urge world leaders to “summon the collective will” to keep to the 1.5C target. He is, however, somewhat preoccupied with domestic issues; on Friday and over the weekend it emerged that Sunak had made Gavin Williamson a Cabinet Office minister, with the right to attend cabinet, despite the fact that the Tory Party is considering a complaint against him from Wendy Morton. Morton has accused the twice-sacked minister (first by Theresa May, then by Boris Johnson) of having sent her threatening messages. On his way to COP27, Sunak described the messages as “not acceptable” – Williamson remains in post, however, making it almost seem as if he has accepted them.

Williamson’s position might look unsure, but the implications for Sunak are just as serious. The Prime Minister is still under pressure over his reappointment of Suella Braverman. He walked into the job promising integrity and professionalism – but, two weeks in, the futures of two ministers are now in question after their unprofessional behaviour. Sunak pitched himself as an antidote to the chaotic tenures of his immediate successors – scandals such as these threaten to undermine that narrative.