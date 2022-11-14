Three more Labour parliamentary candidates selected over the weeked

Labour members in three more constituencies met over the weekend to select their next parliamentary candidates. In Dagenham and Rainham, members were tasked with choosing a successor to long-standing MP Jon Cruddas, while members in Filton and Bradley Stoke and Stevenage met to select candidates to face off against their incumbent Tory MPs.

Here’s a quick look at the candidates selected…

Dagenham and Rainham

Local members in Dagenham and Rainham chose Margaret Mullane as their candidate for the next election. Mullane has managed incumbent MP Jon Cruddas’ office for the past 13 years. She has been a councillor on Barking and Dagenham council for 12 years, representing Village ward, and was previously cabinet member for community safety. She has served as Dagenham and Rainham CLP secretary for 15 years and was born and raised in the constituency. Her endorsements included Unite, ASLEF, the GMB, Usdaw and the CWU. Her campaign was also backed by Cruddas.

Mullane received 123 votes compared to 67 for rival Dominic Twomey, who is the deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham council. Commenting after the result, Mullane said: “Wow what a day. The girl from St Peter’s Dagenham, was chosen to be the Labour [prospective parliamentary candidate] for Dagenham and Rainham by the membership. Thank you. Thank you to [Andy Achilleos] and Team Cruddas. To all who voted for me, thank you. Especially to [Jon Cruddas] for his unstinting support.”

Filton and Bradley Stoke

Claire Hazelgrove has been chosen as the next candidate for Filton and Bradley Stoke. Hazelgrove works as a community and political engagement director at a consultancy, TPXimpact, leading on its work with councils, other public sector institutions and the third sector. She was previously director of engagement at the Tony Blair Institute.

Hazelgrove served as deputy director of UK field operations for Britain Stronger In Europe during the EU referendum campaign. She contested Skipton and Ripon at the 2010 election, coming in third behind the Tory and Lib Dem candidates. Her endorsements included Community, Usdaw, the CWU and the GMB.

Hazelgrove reportedly won on first preferences. She tweeted following the result: “Thrilled to be selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Filton & Bradley Stoke! Thank you so much to local party members – together, we can win here for the first time, get Labour into government & make life fairer. The hard work starts now! Let’s make history.”

Stevenage

Labour members in Stevenage selected Kevin Bonavia as their candidate for the next election. Bonavia is a former councillor, who served on Lewisham council from 2010 to 2022. He spent eight years as a cabinet member, covering two portfolios, including leading the council’s work on refugees when Lewisham became the UK’s first borough of sanctuary for refugees.

Bonavia stood as the Labour candidate in Rochford and Southend East in 2010 and in Clacton in 2019, coming second behind the Tory candidates on both occasions. Outside of politics, Bonavia is a solicitor. He lives in Stevenage. His endorsements included SERA and the Labour Campaign for International Development.

Bonavia reportedly won on the first round with 141 votes ahead of Stevenage Borough councillor Nazmin Chowdhury on 43 votes. Commenting following the result, Bonavia said: “I’m so delighted to be selected as Labour’s candidate for Stevenage at the next general election. Thank you to all [Stevenage Labour] members who have put your trust in me – you can be sure I will put everything into winning for Labour and for the people of Stevenage.”