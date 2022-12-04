Sunday shows: Conservatives accused of ‘parroting bogus data’ on private schools

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson rejected the “spurious” arguments against Labour’s plans for private schools and accused Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt of “parroting that bogus data” from private schools lobbyists and not standing up to “vested interests”.

On mental health: “Labour’s plan around guaranteeing access to mental health, that we make sure we deliver mental health counsellors in every school, is an important part of a wider discussion… about, yes, the online space and its impact, but what are the wider pressures that our children and young people face.”

Asked whether Labour would “restore the idea of content being taken down that is harmful even if it’s not illegal for adults”: “Yes, because if you look at what that is around, it’s Russian disinformation, it’s misogynistic organising online… there’s a lot out there in that online space.”

One end-to-end encryption: “Of course, people have a right to privacy but at the same time I think we have seen instances where it means in areas of national security it hasn’t been possible for government to act.”

She added: “As in all these cases, it’s about making sure there’s a balance and that there are kind of checks around this. But what we’ve got at the moment is just a Wild West and it can’t continue in its current form.”

On Labour’s plans for private schools: “Private schools do enjoy considerable tax breaks. I don’t think that can be justified, and we would end those tax breaks where it comes to VAT and business rates and we would put that £1.7bn into delivered a brilliant state education.”

Put to her that the plan will cause “disruption”: “I don’t accept the spurious arguments being made by the private school lobbyists and it’s a real shame that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are parroting that bogus data and aren’t prepared to stand up to the vested interests.”

She added: “93% of children in our country attend state schools, that’s my priority but I just think it’s justifiable given the massive fee increase that you’ve seen in private schools… that we use some of that money on the VAT to invest in a brilliant state education.”

Asked whether teachers are right to ask for a 12% pay increase: “Teachers are right to argue for a better deal in terms of pay but also in terms of wider terms and conditions… I do think it is both together.”

Asked whether Labour will abolish the House of Lords: “We will make sure we have an elected second chamber, absolutely.”

Nadhim Zahawi told viewers this morning that the trade unions have a “responsibility” to ensure safe levels of staffing during strikes. He added, however: “We don’t want to be in this world, but we have contingency plans.”

The Chair of the Conservative Party describe the online safety bill as a “landmark” piece of legislation and said the government is striking “the right balance” on online safety after the government was accused of weakening protections against abuse.

Sophy Ridge on Sunday

Phillipson said she was not going to make “promises” on public sector pay that she did not feel “confident” she can deliver, arguing that Tory politicians “saying one thing and doing another” has been “corrosive” to politics in recent years.

Asked whether a Labour government would spend more money on public services than the Tories: “We’re not in a position right now, of course, given the very uncertain nature of the economy to set out exact figures.”

On Labour’s position on immigration: “There is a balance to strike, and that’s why we would maintain a points-based system where it comes to immigration.”

On pay rises for public sector workers: “Pay is one very important element of this, but if you speak to headteachers or school support staff as I do… they just feel overworked, let down and really badly demoralised.”

Pressed on whether Labour would like to see inflation-matching pay rises in the public sector: “I want to see a fair deal for all of our workers right across public services. Of course, this is all about negotiation and compromise.”

Pressed again on public sector pay: “I’m not going to make promises this morning to you that I don’t feel confident I can deliver. I think that’s what’s been so corrosive to our politics in recent years is Tory politicians in particular saying one thing and doing another.”

On Labour’s demand for a regulatory investigation into private schools: “What we’ve seen for years now is fees going up often very substantially, and I think there needs to be a full investigation into whether that market is operating effectively… If you look at the fees that private schools are charging right now, they have gone up way beyond earnings in cash terms, and I think it is important that the [Competition and Markets Authority] investigate this matter.”

Tory Party chair Nadhim Zahawi said the party is in “rebuild mode” to be “ready and fit for purpose” for the local elections next year and for a general election in 2024. He claimed that Keir Starmer’s poll lead is “very soft” and that “there’s not a great passion” for what the Labour leader is saying.

Zahawi revealed that he has asked for “independent legal advice” relating to the unnamed Tory MP currently facing allegations of rape and sexual assault. He said it is “up to the police” because the allegations are third-party allegations, adding that, if the police take action, the Tory Party “will take action as well”.