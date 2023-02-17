Stronger unions mean stronger rights at work. I urge everyone to join today

As the government continues to push through its minimum service levels bill, representing a blatant attack on the right to strike, the Labour Party has used the opportunity to reinforce the close relationship we have with the unions. Indeed, this historic relationship is a source of strength for our party, and it is certainly a source of pride to me and a huge factor in the shaping of my political outlook.

Being a political voice for millions of working people up and down the country means that there is a genuine connection between the people who keep the country going and our party, which seeks to govern. Politics aside, trade unions also fulfil a hugely important function in the workplace. It’s clear that, without their dedication and organisation, many people would have far worse experiences at work. From securing working people paid holidays, to equal pay for equal work, to the furlough scheme, trade unions have shown their worth time and time again.

The voice of working people is far stronger when it is united. This is why the government’s response to the current wave of industrial action is failing. Rather than engaging with workers, the trade unions that represent them and employers around the negotiating table, Conservative ministers are hellbent on frustrating genuine attempts to find resolutions with last-minute spanners and demands.

Instead of focusing on cleaning up the economic mess his party has made, Rishi Sunak is lashing out at working people right across Britain to distract from his weak and divided government. The shoddy, unworkable minimum service levels bill won’t do a thing to help working people, avoid strikes or resolve disputes. It is a complete abrogation of responsibility by those in power, letting working people and the public down.

The current unrest is all against a backdrop of arbitrary laws that work against negotiation and co-operation, with unions having to comply with complex and burdensome requirements. These restrictions mean collective bargaining and negotiation is not only made more difficult but that it is also fundamentally undermined.

Through our new deal for working people, we will end the Tories’ strikes chaos by giving trade unions the freedom to represent and negotiate on behalf of workers through a new partnership between them, employers and the government. Labour has committed to removing arbitrary bureaucracy that stops trade unions from doing their fundamental job of negotiating and standing up for working people. We will learn from other high-growth economies that benefit from cooperative industrial relations by updating our trade union legislation so it is fit for a modern economy, with strengthened trade union freedoms like secure electronic balloting, simplified recognition and stronger protections for union reps. And we will roll out fair pay agreements to strengthen collective bargaining, starting in social care to boost pay and conditions for workers.

During HeartUnions week, we should celebrate the efforts trade unions make up and down the country to improve working conditions for their colleagues. I have had the privilege of working with many lay and full-time union officials over the years and the dedication that they show is second to none. But they are only as strong as their members, which is why I urge everyone to join a union.

The more people who are in a trade union, the louder their voice will be and the stronger we can make all of our rights at work – not just defending them, but also progressing them. The balance of power between individual workers and employers needs challenging, and the right of unions to operate effectively in the workplace is key to doing just that.