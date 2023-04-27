Jewish Labour vice-chair says Abbott’s career shouldn’t “end like this”

“But she was also the first Black woman to be elected and she is an icon in her own lifetime. That is an extraordinary thing, and I don’t want her political career to end like this.”

She added: “This is sad and miserable and takes us back to a place I don’t want to be in. We need to find a way through this. We need to find a way through where there is a level of dignity for Diane too, because it’s really important for her community.

‘No hierarchy of racism…We’re meant to be on the same side’

“There is no hierarchy of racism. Racism is racism. I want everybody to just move forward. We’re meant to be on the same side.”

Anderson, still better known by her former surname Smeeth, was a vocal critic of Labour’s antisemitism troubles and the party’s handling of it under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The former Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent North & Kidsgrove has written previously of how Jewish Labour members have been “abused, threatened, belittled”, and of how she even had to move home due to threats.

She also talked in the interview about her experiences door-knocking for Labour as a child, and being a Jewish MP in the Corbyn era. She said she identified as a “Labour activist” and a feminist, and resented how “suddenly from 2016 onwards, the only bit of my identity that seemed relevant for certain people was the fact I also happened to be Jewish”.

More recently she has praised Labour leader Keir Starmer’s handling of antisemitism since he took over.

Starmer: ‘Not for me’ to forgive

It came as Starmer made further critical comments of Abbott on Thursday on Good Morning Britain, and resisted his interviewers’ pressure to either forgive her or confirm she would be expelled.

Asked if it would be right to “forgive” her, Starmer acknowledged she had “probably suffered more abuse, obviously racial abuse, than any other person in public life” and she should be supported in calling this out.

'My gut feeling is that it is shocking and that it is antisemitic.' Sir @Keir_Starmer is asked whether he would forgive Diane Abbott following the comments she made in a letter. He tells @kategarraway and @adilray that he is determined to change the Labour party. pic.twitter.com/kBSSldwjXJ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 27, 2023

But what she said on Sunday was “to be condemned” for suggesting a “hierarchy of racism which I do not accept”.

His “gut feeling is it’s shocking…it’s antisemitic”. He added: “It’s not really for me to say whether I forgive her or not, we’ve got to have a process to look into what she said.”

Abbott apologised after fierce backlash