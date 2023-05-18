Keir has cracked the media, but can’t shake the ghosts of Corbyn and Brexit

Another unwelcome blast from the past for Starmer’s team came in Islington North last night, where around half of eligible ward delegates reportedly attended to near-unamimously back a motion praising Jeremy Corbyn and highlighting their “democratic right” to select their MP. Corbyn himself apparently said he loved the job, adding: “I want to carry on doing it.”

Meanwhile a stand-off in Birmingham is heating up further over Labour’s central team’s decision to order the council’s leadership to re-apply for their jobs (does that count as fire-and-rehire?) by tomorrow. It follows a damning report alleging a “dysfunctional” climate. Now Birmingham Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe has waded in, telling Times Radio the report’s a “front” and should not be a “hatchet job” on the city’s leadership – urging Starmer to “stop this nonsense right now”.

One union has apparently made clear it does not back removing Birmingham’s leaders, even if it agrees with much of the report. And ex-Corbyn policy adviser Andrew Fisher argues the biggest issue is Birmingham residents’ right to choose their leader, not “a bunch of people sat in Westminster”.