Tributes paid to Glenda Jackson as ‘formidable’ ex-Labour MP dies aged 87

Tom Belger
Photo by @Raph_PH via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
Tributes have been paid to the former Labour MP and double Oscar-winning actor Glenda Jackson, who has died at the age of 87.

The former MP for Hampstead and Highgate, and then Hampstead and Kilburn, had suffered a “brief illness” and passed away at her home in Blackheath, south-east London, according to her agent.

Tulip Siddiq, her successor in the London constituency, pictured above, said: “Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died. A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you Glenda.

Labour’s shadow environment minister Alex Sobel called it a “devastating loss”, with Jackson “one of parliament’s most vital and effective speakers”.

Jackson entered parliament in 1992 and served as a junior minister under former Prime Minister Tony Blair between 1997 and 1999. She ran for mayor of London in 2000 and remained in parliament until 2015.

She became a prominent backbench critic of Blair over Iraq, calling for him to quit and even considering running against him to trigger a leadership contest.

The daughter of a bricklayer, Jackson was born in Birkenhead on Merseyside in north-west England in 1936 and secured a scholarship to attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art aged 16, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.

She became well-known after roles in films including Women in Love, The Music Lovers, Sunday Bloody Sunday, A Touch of Class and Mary, Queen of Scots.

