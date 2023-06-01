Labour suspends Geraint Davies over alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour

Labour has withdrawn the whip from Geraint Davies and suspended his party membership, while it investigates disputed allegations of “completely unacceptable behaviour” by the MP.

It came after Politico reported multiple accusations this morning of inappropriate sexual behaviour by the Swansea West MP towards women working in politics, which Davies himself said he did not “recognise”.

A party spokesperson said: “These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour. We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour party’s investigation.”

“Any complainant will have access to an independent support service who provide confidential and independent guidance and advice from external experts throughout the process.”

Labour shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock was asked about the claims on Times Radio this morning.

He said: “The key thing is that when something like this happens, a formal complaint must be made. And I do genuinely believe that our whips and our party is very alive to this issue.

“People get suspended, they lose the whip, investigations take place. I think we need to make that happen as rapidly and effectively as possible and make sure that anyone who does feel that they have a complaint to make that they know that they can do so in confidence, and that they will be treated with respect and confidentiality and with action will be taken.”

He added: “Westminster is always awash with rumours. And I try not to listen to what gets rumoured, because really what matters is when people do come forward and make a formal complaint. And we then need to swiftly investigate those complaints and take the necessary action.”

But he said there had been “many very troubling stories” in his time in parliament since 2015 about people in power who “abuse that position”, adding that it iis “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

Geraint Davies’ office was not immediately available for comment, but he told Politico: “I don’t recognise the allegations suggested and do not know who has made them. None of them, as far as I know, has been lodged as complaints with the Labour Party or parliament.

“If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry as it is important that we share an environment of mutual and equal respect for all.”