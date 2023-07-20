‘The five missions are a transformational project Labour must unite around’

As I sat behind Keir Starmer when he announced his five missions for Britain, I felt a real sense of hope for our country’s future. The last 13 years have seen the Conservatives take our country from one crisis to another: an unnecessary and cruel austerity programme, constant political crises and a ‘mini-Budget’ that shot up mortgages and crashed our economy.

Having launched our fifth and final mission on opportunity earlier this month, it is now time for Labour to unite around the five missions as a transformational project for our country.

While some have complained that the five missions have not cut through, they are missing the point. They are not the retail offer at the next general election but rather a fundamental change to the way we are governed. In her work on the ‘mission economy’, Mariana Mazzucato has outlined the benefits of mission-led government, breaking down complex problems through clear targets and a relentless focus on delivery.

Labour’s plan for the economy is pioneering – and would be transformative

The first mission, for our country to have the fastest growth in the G7, would provide the resources we need to fund our battered public services, raise living standards for working people and reduce economic inequality. Far from targeting growth at the cost of inequality and injustice, Labour knows that inclusive growth is possible. In spite of 13 years of austerity, Labour councils across the country – like my own in Bury – are pioneering new models of inclusive growth that show the difference that Labour can make in government. And while the growth mission has been described by some as unrealistic, Keir’s question is the right one; one country has to have the highest growth and “why not Britain?”.

And the way a Labour government would achieve this is pioneering. Rather than embracing the failed Tory ideology of trickle-down economics, Rachel Reeves’ ‘securonomics’ programme sets out how we would embrace modern supply-side reform, just like the Biden administration, to increase the productive capacity of our economy. From investing in skills and childcare to fairer taxes and an industrial strategy, the growth mission would help to build a fairer country.

The health mission sets out the most substantial change in NHS history

Likewise, Labour’s health mission would be the most substantial transformation of healthcare provision in our country since the post-war Labour government created the NHS in 1948. This is not hyperbole. Of course, the NHS is our country’s most treasured institution. But under the Tories, it has become a national sickness service rather than a prevention service. By enhancing the role of community health services such as social prescribing, recruiting new health visitors and joining up health and community services, the health mission has prevention at its heart.

We know that there is a 27-year gap in life expectancy for men between some of the richest and poorest parts of our country. For healthy life expectancy, it is even higher. Health inequalities are the most brutal possible form of injustice and are a damning indictment of this government’s failures to address the root causes of ill health. In contrast, Labour’s health mission creates a new delivery board to ensure cross-departmental work on these causes.

Good employment, high quality skills and housing were some of the ‘social determinants’ of health that Michael Marmot identified in his review on health inequalities for the last Labour government. Living in Greater Manchester, I have seen the difference that being a ‘Marmot City’ has made, with the Lancet finding that our conurbation had seen an increase in life expectancy between 2016 and 2019, against the national trend. But this also needs buy-in at a national level. That’s why the health mission commits to a ‘Marmot England.’

Realising the five missions would make Britain fairer and more prosperous

Similarly, the missions to tackle the climate emergency, reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and increase opportunity for young people show the ambition and drive that would characterise the next Labour government.

The retail offer will come closer to a general election but, if the five missions are realised, then Britain will be a fairer and more prosperous country with greater wellbeing. Surely that it is something we can unite around.