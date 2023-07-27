Labour opens selection processes for 94 “non-priority” parliamentary seats

The Labour Party has opened selection processes for more than 90 “non-priority” parliamentary seats, as the party looks to speed up the selection of its candidates ahead of the next general election.

The party this week released a list of 94 seats that are now open for selection – including constituencies currently represented in parliament by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, former Prime Ministers Theresa May and Liz Truss and former deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

The party’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) agreed a streamlined process for selecting candidates in non-priority seats at its meeting in May – with such seats initially defined as those with a Tory majority of more than 40%, according to NEC member Luke Akehurst.

In a report following the meeting, Akehurst said selections in non-priority seats will involve a “review by an NEC panel of any due diligence concerns about applicants” and then move straight to shortlisting by a panel made up of three members of the Constituency Labour Party (CLP).

Akehurst said CLP panels “may either run a contest if there are multiple suitable candidates or announce a shortlist of one if there is only one suitable applicant”, adding that an NEC representative has to sign off the final shortlist and can refer it to the chair of the party’s organisation sub-committee for “final adjudication”.

According to fellow NEC member Ann Black, an initial proposal would have seen two regional executive committee (REC) members plus one CLP representative undertake shortlisting, which she argued would give local parties “even less of a voice than the full procedure”.

The long-standing NEC member reported that it was subsequently decided that shortlisting would be undertaken by three CLP members including an affiliate representative “where available”.

Momentum claimed that the initial proposal was an attempt to “further disenfranchise” local members and had been “successfully resisted”.

According to Akehurst’s report from the NEC meeting this week, 119 parliamentary candidates have now been selected by the party. Black reported in May that, apart from seven selection processes underway at the time, all further selections by the party will be made on new boundaries.

The four Boundary Commissions for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland submitted their final recommendations for new constituency boundaries in June and now await approval by the Privy Council.

94 non-priority seats open for selection:

Aldridge-Brownhills

Arundel and South Downs

Basildon and Billericay

Beaconsfield

Bexhill and Battle

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Braintree

Brentwood and Ongar

Bridgwater

Brigg and Immingham

Bromsgrove

Castle Point

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Chatham and Aylesford

Cheltenham

Chichester

Chippenham

Christchurch

Clacton

Dorking and Horley

Droitwich and Evesham

East Grinstead and Uckfield

East Surrey

East Wiltshire

Eastbourne

Eastleigh

Epping Forest

Esher and Walton

Fareham and Waterlooville

Farnham and Bordon

Faversham and Mid Kent

Godalming and Ash

Goole and Pocklington

Gosport

Guildford

Hamble Valley

Harrogate and Knaresborough

Havant

Henley and Thame

Hertsmere

Honiton and Sidmouth

Horsham

Kingswinford and South staffordshire

Lewes

Lichfield

Maidenhead

Maldon

Melksham and Devizes

Meriden and Solihull East

Mid Buckinghamshire

Mid Dorset and North Poole

Mid Norfolk

Newbury

North Cornwall

North Devon

North Dorset

North East Hampshire

North Herefordshire

North Norfolk

North West Essex

North West Hampshire

North West Norfolk

Oxford West and Abingdon

Rayleigh and Wickford

Richmond and Northallerton

Romsey and Southampton North

Sevenoaks

Sittingbourne and Sheppey

South Basildon and East Thurrock

South Shropshire

South Suffolk

South West Norfolk

St Albans

St Ives

Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge

Stratford-on-Avon

Sussex Weald

Taunton and Wellington

Tewkesbury

Thirsk and Malton

Thornbury and Yate

Tiverton and Minehead

Tonbridge

Torbay

Torridge and Tavistock

Wells and Mendip Hills

West Dorset

West Suffolk

West Worcestershire

Wetherby and Easingwold

Winchester

Witham

Wyre Forest

Yeovil

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.