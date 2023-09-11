Roundup: Another CLP suspended, CEOs flock to conference, TUC presses Labour

Labour has seen so much demand from business leaders hungry to attend a party conference event with senior figures that it has had to turn down 180 applications. According to The Guardian, a huge waiting list has been created for the event with leader Keir Starmer and his Shadow Chancellor and Shadow Business and Trade Secretary, with demand vastly outstripping the number of places available.

Around 300 CEOs and chairs of major UK firms are attending, the paper reports, while business sponsorship has soared in a sign of growing expectations of – and business hopes for – a Labour victory. (*Shameless plug alert*) If you’ll be joining too, don’t miss LabourList’s own package of events, with panels featuring dozens of top panelists from Wes Streeting to Zarah Sultana.

TUC pressure on Labour over free school meals

Labour faces pressure of a more difficult kind from unions this week at the Trades Union Congress’ annual gathering, however. It kicked off yesterday in Liverpool, though you can watch it online here, including general secretary Paul Nowak’s address at 11am. I’m told it’s often a more comradely affair, motions wise, than Labour conference, with most passing easily. All eyes this afternoon will be on a TUC motion to fight the Tories’ anti-strike legislation on minimum service levels, with unions urged to agree to use “all means necessary”, including exploring “non-compliance and resistance”.

LabourList’s Morgan Jones was at a fringe event last night where National Education Union general secretary Daniel Kebede warned that if the bill resulted in any NEU members’ dismissal for striking, “we will close that school until they are reinstated”. Mick Lynch said the RMT would use “non-compliance”, and claimed some other unions would back “meek compliance” despite it being “the road to oblivion for this movement”. Labour will face motions demanding it repeal all anti-union legislation later too. Meanwhile a motion has already passed explicitly demanding Labour pledge to widen universal free school meals in English primary schools, further ratcheting up a campaign with broad backing across the left. Oddly nowhere but LabourList seems to have reported that, but it’s worth imagining if Labour were in government – the attention and pressure would be far, far higher.

Starmer wants faith and private schools to “thrive”