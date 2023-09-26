Labour roundup: Left slams proposed rulebook changes, poll lead narrows

Big party rule changes revealed



LabourList has learned the party is proposing to scrap the duty for Constituency Labour Parties to have equalities officers on their executives, and radically scale back the scope of policy debate at annual conference. Rule changes due to be voted on by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), who meet in Glasgow today ahead of the looming nearby by-election, also include closing a potential loophole for members to support rival candidates such as Jeremy Corbyn or Jamie Driscoll without facing expulsion. See the full plans here, plus reaction from critics and supporters alike.

The party plans to revert to pre-Corbyn rules that only allowed conference to debate motions on issues not considered already by the more comprehensive National Policy Forum process. Changes would also see Corbyn-era requirements for executives to include disability, Black and minority ethnic, LGBT+ and youth officers scrapped, though current postholders won’t be affected and new ones can still be appointed in more junior ‘functional officer’ roles.

Currently Labour’s rulebook only explicitly limits membership or support of rival parties and organisations, rather than specifying that the rules cover independent individuals too. Further changes will ensure this potential loophole is closed, preventing members supporting individuals standing against Labour like Jeremy Corbyn or Jamie Driscoll. If approved by the NEC, the changes will all need sign-off at conference next month.

🚨🚨New Voting Intention🚨🚨

Labour lead has narrowed to sixteen percentage points in the latest results from Deltapoll.

Con 28% (+5)

Lab 44% (-3)

Lib Dem 10% (-)

Other 18% (-2)

Fieldwork: 22nd-25th September 2023

Sample: 1,507 GB adults

(Changes from 11th-15th September 2023) pic.twitter.com/OGmwKL14Rd — Deltapoll (@DeltapollUK) September 25, 2023

Could the polls narrow – and spark a media ‘wobbles’ narrative?



Interesting to see a Deltapoll survey yesterday has the Conservatives up five points and Labour down three versus earlier this month, taking Labour’s lead to 16 percentage points. The gap on perceived economic competence has narrowed by three points to 12 – though Starmer remains 24 points ahead on net approval ratings. Redfield and Wilton Strategies also had Labour’s lead shrinking three points to 15 points earlier this week.

We probably shouldn’t read anything into just a couple of polls, but undoubtedly people will start doing so if they’re replicated in further polling. It’s a pain for Labour, as Britain’s media may end up glossing over the big picture – that Labour still objectively and historically has a remarkable lead – and instead portray Starmer as running out of steam and Sunak as on the up in the run-up to the election.

That’s partly as our media tilts right, but also as journalists want to inject some dramatic jeopardy into their coverage of what’s becoming a consensus view that we’re on track for a Labour government. Meanwhile on the left, any potential alarm bell, however small, understandably risks triggering deep nerves about Labour’s long wait for power. Perhaps that could play into Starmer’s hands too, as he pushes against any complacency or angling for more contentious, radical policies within the party.

In other Labour news…

MENOPAUSE SUPPORT: A Labour government would publish guidance for small businesses to support women going through menopause, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary Anneliese will announce at an event today. It would advise small firms on how to help their employees, such as offering alterations to their uniform, temperature-controlled areas and flexible working (Independent)

BRITAIN ISN’T WORKING: Labour’s done some analysis suggesting Britain’s the only country to “go backwards on employment, unemployment and inactivity” since the pandemic. Liz Kendall said it was “holding back our economy”, and reiterated Labour plans to reform jobcentres (Not online)

THE VAT RACE: Labour would introduce VAT on private school fees immediately if it wins power, so parents could be hit with higher charges as soon as the first academic year after the election, according to a party source (the i).

HOLD YOUR NOSE: Unionist voters in Scotland have been told they have the power to boot out as many as 40 SNP MPs at the next general election – if they embrace tactical voting. Good luck persuading Labour members to vote Tory (Scottish Daily Express).

FIRMS LOVE EU, KEIR: Dozens of senior business leaders and trade bodies have backed Keir Starmer’s comments that Britain should not part from the European Union on standards ranging from the environment to employment (The Guardian).

SCHOOL STRIKE: Hundreds of schools in Scotland will be closed as support staff begin a three-day strike in 24 of the country’s 32 councils. Unite and the GMB have settled, but thousands of pupils have been told to stay at home as members of Unison walk out in their row over pay (BBC).

HACKNEY MAYOR LATEST: Caroline Woodley will be Labour’s candidate for the Hackney mayoralty, after former mayor Phil Glanville resigned. That followed a photo surfacing of him alongside former councillor Tom Dewey, on the same day he reportedly heard the latter was arrested. Dewey has since been convicted of possession of indecent images of children (London Labour).

