Labour roundup: How should Starmer fight a net zero election?

Keir Starmer’s tweet this morning tells us as much about how net zero could frame the next election as Rishi Sunak’s green U-turn (that “honest” speech about ditching promises but not slowing down the transition):

Good jobs. Cheaper bills. Real energy security. That’s why my Labour government will make Britain a clean energy superpower. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 21, 2023

What’s most revealing is that climate change’s catastrophic consequences did not feature in his top three arguments for the green transition. It suggests Labour strategists feel forced to fight the Tories not just on their green turf, but on their cash terms too – debating the financial winners and losers from the transition, not the winners and losers from environmental disaster. This was becoming clear even before the Uxbridge by-election result sparked ULEZ regret. As Barry Gardiner writes for us today, Labour could have asked voters in that campaign to “think of their children’s asthma and the difference that clean air would make to public health. But we didn’t”.

The danger is that Tory Project Fear scaremongering about the transition costing £15,000 a year convinces more voters than Labour’s belated emphasis on jobs, bills and the “biggest economic opportunity of the 21st century”. Tory claims will be amplified by the right-wing press, plus perhaps union leaders understandably worried for members’ jobs. Meanwhile Labour’s statistics risk being not only lost, but dismissed as a masquerade for environmental goals which Labour seems increasingly less willing or able to defend.

The green agenda thus also risks being dismissed as Corbyn-style loony lefty zealotry, despite Starmer’s relentless efforts to shun his predecessor. And all this despite the under-reported finding even 2019 Tory voters want more action on net zero, not less. It begs the question of whether Labour has thrown the baby out with the bathwater, and should be focusing more on its own counter-Project Fear on the misery climate change spells here, let alone overseas. Want to be trapped in your home by heatwaves, floods or polluted air? Vote Tory.

On the other hand, former Labour adviser James Meadway notes that Sunak’s turn has not only thrown away a “genuinely leading role in climate diplomacy” – with his comments reportedly sparking “consternation or derision at the UN this week – but also opens up a new angle for Labour.

“Taken together with resounding opposition from representatives of major sections of British business, like the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, what Sunak has opened up is the tantalising prospect for Labour that they, and not the Tories, can become the natural party of British capitalism. Capitalism across the world is changing: climate change is a reality; the multipolar world is becoming a reality. Governments everywhere are increasingly intervening in their economies. If the Tories want to pretend otherwise, Keir Starmer’s Labour would be mad not to seize the moment.”

