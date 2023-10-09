Conference morning roundup: Rule change passes ahead of Reeves’ speech

Good morning. It’s the 2nd full day of Labour Party conference here in Liverpool, and the proceedings will be focused around growth and the economy. The big event of the day will be Rachel Reeves’ speech. The Shadow Chancellor is expected to focus on the theme of security. She’ll argue that there is “no hope without security”, and tell the hall: “The choice at the election is this: Five more years of the Tory chaos and uncertainty, which has left working people worse off or a changed Labour Party ready to strengthen Britain’s foundations.” Reeves is also reportedly set to announce a new Covid corruption commissioner to recoup money lost to wasteful practices, bad contracts and fraud during the pandemic. Tom has a full preview here.

As ever, my colleague Katie will be keeping on top of the action on conference floor, and will be reading through the Conference Arrangements Committee (CAC) report this morning so you don’t have to. You can find her report on this morning’s CAC document here, and follow us on our site and on social media throughout the day for her reporting on all the action in the hall. Yesterday’s CAC report… report? is here.

Our editor Tom also has a running tracker on all the policies announced at conference – keep an eye on what’s been pledged so far here.

If you’re at conference, we want to hear from you – tips, advice, gossip, spicy fringes, weird fringes, good politician jokes, bad politician jokes, bad accommodation, misjudged merch, overheard lines, shadow cabinet members committing animal abuse, someone looking at you funny, you name it – get in touch by replying to this email or hitting us up on social media.

Rule change

One of the more controversial bits of procedure going into this conference has been proposed changes to party rules which would remove the obligation for CLPs to have equalities officers on their executives. This was the subject of a protest yesterday in front of the ACC – you can read my report on that here – and the proposals came in for some tough criticism from NEC member Mish Rahman, who termed them an attack on “members’ rights” and “member democracy”. These changes, we now know, have passed conference (they were approved by the NEC in September) and will become policy. Katie has a full write-up here.

Priorities ballot

The priorities ballot wrapped up yesterday. My colleague Katie has the full story here, but the 12 topics chosen for discussion were (here we go): Ethics and integrity in politics, An NHS fit for the future, Energy, Ukraine, Defence, Violence against women and girls, Critical infrastructure, Industrial strategy, education and skills, Social care workforce, Challenges facing retail and the high street, New deal for working people, Technology and AI in the workplace. Motions on these subjects were composited last night and discussion will begin today.

New membership card

The party has revealed new-look membership cards. As a mass-mail to all members from general secretary David Evans says, “for the first time alongside this, our card bears our pledge to all voters: That Labour will always put the country first”. Instead of the plain red background of the old cards, the new ones have flags on them: for Scottish and Welsh members, a Saltire and Welsh dragon respectively, and for English members, a union flag. That it is a union flag and not a St George’s Cross is of concern to some: former Labour cabinet minister (and, more importantly, LabourList columnist) John Denham termed the decision an “unnecessary snub to voters who are proud of their English identity”, adding: “How credible are or promises to devolve power in England when our branding screams that Labour does not believe England exists, or that there is any difference between England, Britain and the United Kingdom?”

Are we planning to fail?

The former Shadow Chancellor argued that Labour’s focus on growth to fund spending and its current tax commitments will be insufficient to meet the challenges facing public services, accusing the party of “planning to fail”. He had a pretty dire warning for what will happen if we don’t improve public services needed to lift people out of poverty in “broken” Britain: Labour “will destroy all sectors of our public services if we cannot spend the money that is needed. We will impoverish people almost permanently. We will scar people’s lives”. On Saturday night I went over to TWT and caught John McDonnell speaking at an event about preparing for a Labour government ( full report here ).. He had a pretty dire warning for what will happen if we don’t improve public services needed to lift people out of poverty in “broken” Britain: Labour “will destroy all sectors of our public services if we cannot spend the money that is needed. We will impoverish people almost permanently. We will scar people’s lives”.

The potential gap between funding committed and funding necessary to fix our broken public services and broken public realm is the subject of much tension in the party. I put McDonnell’s “planning to fail” accusation to a panel on public services run by Labour together yesterday. The IPPR’s Harry Quilter-Pinner warned that polling suggests the public doesn’t believe in the “reform fairy”, the idea that you can improve public services without spending, but I got a fairly optimistic answer from Milton Keynes North PPC Chris Curtis: “Nobody should ever underestimate just how crap the Tories have been. However useless you think they’ve been… they will be significantly more useless than you’d expect… they are useless and crap and they are wasting our money left right and centre. And that does give us the opportunity to make significant improvements to public services without having to go back into people’s pockets.”